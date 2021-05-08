These are probably going to be worth more than 84 yen each.

The Pokémon trading card game has been having a renaissance recently, with its popularity shooting up and certain cards selling for incredible prices.

Perhaps wanting to get in on a bit of the action themselves, the Japanese Post Office is planning on releasing some new stamps based on not only the Pokémon series itself, but specifically the card game too:

▼ The “Pokémon Stamp Box ~ Pokemon Card Game –

Beauty Looking Back, Geese Flying Across Full Moon” Set.

There’s quite a few stamps included in that set, so breaking it down you get:

Three 84-yen stamps based on the iconic Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise from the original Pokémon trading card game base set.

Two 120-yen stamps based on the famous Japanese artwork/stamps Beauty Looking Back (with Pikachu) and Geese Flying Across Full Moon (with Cramorants)

Five 84-yen stamps based on the Pokémon trading card game Sword & Shield series.

▼ It also includes a “Family Pokémon Card Game” set, two promo cards with the art from

the Beauty and Geese stamps, and three “transforming cards,” all inside a Poké Ball box.

This set sells for 4,000 yen (US$37) and ships on August 25. Orders can be placed here at the Japan Post website, though at the time of this writing they are not taking online orders, instead telling customers to order them at their local post offices.

▼ They’re also releasing another set of ten 63-yen stamps

based on the card game simply titled “Pokémon” for 630 yen ($5.80)

▼ Ten 84-yen stamps based on the four seasons are also

part of the “Pokémon” series, selling for 840 yen ($7.75).

Both “Pokémon” sets ship on July 7. Orders can be placed here at the Japan Post website, though same as above, at the time of this writing they are not taking online orders.

Japanese netizens expressed their joy online at seeing these stamps:

“The ‘Beauty Looking Back Pikachu’ is cute.”

“I’m surprised to see the original first-generation Pokémon as stamps.”

“I remember when I used to collect the Pokémon stamps they included in CoroCoro magazine.”

“Already pre-ordered!”

“First New Pokémon Snap, now Pokémon stamps… what’s next? Another Hey You, Pikachu!?”

“These are gonna sell like crazy and never be used, the post office is basically printing money.”

That last netizen is probably right. And there’s only one thing that would sell faster than these stamps: stamps with the creepily-smooth Charizard and creepily-soft Pikachu on them.

Source: Japan Post (1, 2) via Hachima Kiko

Images: Japan Post

