One option in particular was so good, we’d buy one every year for the rest of our lives!

When you want to shop for practical clothes in Japan, the place to go is Uniqlo. With everything from heat-preserving underclothes to spring coats and breathable linen summer attire, this affordable clothing shop has just about everything you could ever need.

For some, that might mean that Uniqlo’s selection is overwhelming, which is understandable since they do have a lot of stuff crammed onto their shelves. Our own Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun has frequently found himself unsure of what to buy. He usually just ends up buying socks and underclothes, particularly their popular brand of winter underclothes known as HeatTech.

So, in the spirit of our Clerk’s Own-Pocket Recommendation experiment (which we, up till now, have only been conducting at restaurants and cafes), he decided to ask a store associate what they have spent their own money on, since the people who work at Uniqlo would know what the best products are. Since P.K. already buys plenty of small items at the chain, however, he made sure to specify “No underwear or socks, please.”

The clerk working that day was a young man in his 20s, and he recommended four items that he’s personally bought for P.K. took home to try for himself.

● Ultra Stretch Dry EX Tapered Pants (2,990 yen [US$21.50])

“These are really easy to move in. I really like them,” the associate told us. True to word, they were ridiculously comfortable. The fabric was light, stretchy, and it felt incredibly smooth on the skin. They were even more comfortable than tracksuit material, which made P.K. think they’d be perfect for long flights. These pants were so nice that it was almost a moving experience to put them on.

They were also reasonably casual, but not too casual, so P.K. could see them being useful for many different occasions. The design was rather genius, frankly. He liked them so much that he would happily buy a pair every year for the rest of his life.

● Premium Linen Shirt (3,990 yen)

This was recommended to pair with the tapered pants. The clerk selected a long-sleeved shirt because, as he told us, “I tend to get cold easily.” For a button-up shirt, it was a little pricey (for Uniqlo anyway), but it felt like a good-quality shirt that was exceptionally comfortable, so the price seems to be worth it.

● Airism Cotton Oversize Crew Neck T-Shirt (1,990 yen)

With the pants and the button-up shirt decided on, the final piece of the outfit had to be the undershirt, and the clerk recommended this one. It was a little more expensive than other Uniqlo T-shirts, but “It really sucks up sweat and stuff, so even if you wear it for a full day you still feel fresh and clean.” That’s to be expected of the Airism brand, which is designed to keep the wearer cool and dry in hot weather.

● Linen Cotton Standing Collar Short-sleeve Shirt (2,990 yen)

The associate had already created an outfit for P.K. to wear, but with the addition of this button-up shirt, he now had two. Naturally, this was a shirt the clerk himself owned. It was a casual style with a clean look that reminded P.K. of school uniforms.

After making his purchases, P.K. went home and tried everything on!

What do you think?

P.K.’s favorite article of clothing was the tapered pants. They were seriously the best! So good that he’s considering buying a pair in every color. People probably have their own tastes in shirt styles and fits, but P.K. would honestly recommend these pants to every person in the world. They should change the name to “Genius Pants”–seriously, they’re that good.

In any case, if you find yourself wanting to shop at Uniqlo but are not sure where to start, here are some great options (especially the pants!). And while you’re there, you might also want to check out their latest anime T-shirt releases…because you seriously cannot go wrong with such cool prints like these Clamp or Dragon Ball ones.

