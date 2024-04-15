Five Disney princesses are popping into Shibuya, and bringing some very unique merch with them.

There’s a Manga Princess Cafe opening up in Tokyo. That might not seem too shocking, considering how popular otaku-oriented themed eateries have become, but the princesses you’ll find at this cafe aren’t Sailor Moon’s Princess Serenity, Princess Knight’s Sapphire, or Ghibli’s Nausicaa. Instead it’s Snow White, Ariel, and a few more of their friends who’ll be giving guests the royal welcome.

Now you might be saying “Wait, those are Disney princesses, not manga ones,” and ordinarily you’d be right, but this is a Disney Manga Princess cafe, where the classic American animated characters have been given manga-style makeovers.

The redesigns embody several popular manga design cues while avoiding the garish excess that sometimes crops up when trying to add an “ANIME!” atmosphere to characters that originated outside Japan (there’s even a bit of an Akemi Takada vibe to the artwork). The Disney Manga Princess cafe’s quarter court consists of Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, and The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana.

The Manga Princess Cafe will be a a pop-up restaurant hosted by the Oh My Cafe space within the Shibuya 109 building in downtown Tokyo. As you can probably guess, the food is festively colorful, from the sliced ham and vegetable pasta that comes with your choice of “princess sauce”…

…to the pink curry with heart-shaped rice (and your choice of princess decorative pick)…

…to the fruit toast.

There’s also a lineup of image color beverages with milk or yogurt bases (strawberry flavor for Snow White, watermelon for Cinderella, banana for Belle, Peach for Ariel, and melon for Tiana), plus iced tea which comes in a special decorative bottle.

But the big draw here, of course, is going to be the exclusive merch that’ll be on sale at the cafe, featuring these character designs that you can’t get anywhere else.

As is often the case with themed restaurants in Japan, reservations are required for the Manga Princess Cafe, with a service charge of 700 yen (US$4.60) per diner. As long as you order anything on the menu, though, you’ll get a sticker set for one of the manga princesses (shown above), selected at random.

The characters also appear on coasters, drink bottles, stirring spoons…

…key chains, compact mirrors…

…drawstring pouches, handkerchiefs…

…carabiner clip pouches, commuter pass cases…

…and plastic clear files and round memo pad tins.

Prices for food and drink are 2,090 yen for the pasta or curry, 1,590 yen for the fruit toast, 1,190 yen for the charter drinks, and 790 yen for the iced tea.

The Disney Manga Princess Cafe opens April 26 and runs until June 9. Reservations can be made through the Oh My Cafe website here.

Restaurant information

Manga Princess Cafe

Venue: Box Cafe & Space Shibuya 109

From April 26 to June 9

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 2-29-1, Shibuya 109 basement level 2

東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-29-1 SHIBUYA109 地下2階

Website

Source, images: PR Times vis Nijimen

