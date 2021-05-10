But here’s the twist—they’re randomized!

Young or old, people can’t get enough of the timeless animated classics produced by Studio Ghibli, nor the earthy, turn-of-the-century aesthetic espoused not only by the films themselves but by the merchandise, events, and fashion items that are produced in their name.

Something that we can’t help but admire the studio for is its long line of female heroines. Apparently, Ghibli itself thinks several of these girls deserve further highlighting! A new product hit the shelves on May 1 that takes the striking profiles of leading ladies from Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, Castle in the Sky, Whisper of the Heart, Porco Rosso, and The Borrower Arietty.

▼ There are seven brooches in total in the Cameo Brooch Collection.

These stunning brooches come in an array of different jewel-toned colors, with a cameo of one flower-accented heroine affixed to the front. The flowers that accompany each girl are from the film in which she stars, and every brooch comes with a delicate, dainty frame. You can purchase a blind box of one randomized brooch charm for 990 yen (US$9) from participating Donguri Kyowakoku or Donguri Closet stores. As the products are boxed randomly, you won’t know which heroine is on your brooch until you take it out… But you can purchase a full box from their online store Sora no Ue if you’re desperate to have the whole set.

▼ Donguri Closet is specifically aimed at adults and girls, promising “a place for me to be myself.”

Maybe you’ll receive the witch-in-training Kiki on her ruby red background or young Sophie who’s backed with a minty green. Arrietty has a rich tangerine color for her cameo, while Sheeta’s brooch is powder blue, and Gina’s is a deep, regal purple. The heroine from Whisper of the Heart, Shizuku, is granted a butter-yellow backdrop… But there’s also a brooch that stars the beautiful elf princess that catches Shizuku’s attention in the movie, depicted on a deep turquoise brooch.

▼ The excitement of which brooch you’ll receive is part of the fun!

We couldn’t help but notice that while these beautiful cameos do a gorgeous job of capturing the pretty profiles of several Ghibli girls, there are a few faces missing. Marnie, for example, or the little girls from My Neighbor Totoro…or even wild wolf girl San from Princess Mononoke. Who would you most like to wear on a pretty, classic brooch like this? Let us know in the comments!

