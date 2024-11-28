This playful souvenir is packed with personality.

Osaka’s iconic obachan (middle-aged ladies) have long captivated us with their bold fashion and humorous music. Now, they’re leaving their mark on food with a treat that’s as warm and cheeky as they are. A creation by the city’s beloved bakery chain Cookhouse, also known for rolled-up sandwiches, Okan Pan brings together the three pillars of Osaka culture—amazing food, humor, and that unmistakable obachan charm—in one delicious package.

With “okan” being an affectionate local term for “mother” and “pan” meaning “bread”, this fast-selling souvenir lets everyone experience the charm of a true Osakan mom.

Using their best-selling milk bun as a base, Cookhouse has created two mouthwatering flavors, custard and chocolate, and stamped each with the face of their star mascot: Okan, a character whose style and personality embody the essence of an Osaka obachan.

Each package of Okan Pan also comes with a dose of classic obachan wit. Some of the humorous phrases include:

“Why are you crying? Want some candy?”

“Someone will see your good points. Probably.”

“Every wrinkle is proof of a life full of laughter.”

“Oh, stop flattering me! You’re not getting anything out of it, you know.”

“I could talk for five hours, but I’ll faint if I stay silent for even five minutes.”

Osaka obachan are the heart and soul of the city. Masters of machine-gun conversation, they never let you get a word in edgeways. They’re full of well-intentioned meddling and generous advice, and cheeky yet harmless comebacks. Okan Pan captures this spirit perfectly, injecting the full obachan energy into every bite.

Packaged in sets of six, with three custard and three chocolate buns, these souvenirs are priced at 972 yen (US$6.33) and can be found at all Cookhouse locations across Osaka, including Abeno Q’s Mall, Namba Walk, and the MUJI store at AEON Mall Sakai Kita-hanada.

Looking for a gift that screams “Only in Japan”? Forget the folding fans and chopsticks because this sassy little piece of Osaka is the perfect souvenir. But hurry, because they may sell out faster than you can say “discounted items and a group of obachan!”

