For all its focus on the newest anime and latest electronics, Tokyo’s Akihabara neighborhood also has a lot of local history. Sadly, a tasty piece of that history is disappearing, with the news that an Akihabara curry restaurant that’s been in business for 50 years will be filing for bankruptcy.
Bengal was officially founded in 1973 and started serving customers at its Akihabara curry restaurant in 1974, while also operating as a spice wholesaler. It was in business for so long that eventually the owners of the building that Bengal was a tenant in decided to demolish the structure, so Bengal ended up relocating to another location in the neighborhood.
▼ Bengal’s original (left) and new (right) locations
今日運営会社の破産が報道された秋葉原の老舗カレー店「ベンガル」(1973年創業)、裏通りの旧店舗、昌平橋通り沿いの現店舗共に印象的でしたが、再びシャッターが開いて営業されること、また老舗の味を残していくことが秋葉原を愛する人の望みだと言えます pic.twitter.com/SxEq9CtDuN— 天野マウス (@mouseunit) December 25, 2024
▼ A video taken at Bengal’s original location showing its interior, food, and happy customers
However, things haven’t gone well for Bengal since the move. The new location is larger than the old one, and with that came higher rent, as well as higher labor costs as the restaurant expanded its staff post-move. Then came the pandemic, which hit Bengal hard. Though the company’s restaurant sales have been slowly recovering, the rebound hasn’t been swift or substantial enough to offset the company’s losses, and its spice wholesale business hasn’t bounced back in any significant way.
▼ Some plates of Bengal curry
懐かしきASOBIBA秋葉原店の閉店が近づいていた今年1月…、— サバイバルゲームフィールドASOBIBA (@asobiba_tokyo) March 13, 2024
ASOBIBAスタッフちよDによる「カレー激戦区の雄たち」シリーズ、6回目レポがあったのはご存知でしょうか。
創業はなんと1973年のカレー屋「ベンガル」。
秋葉原エリアにおいて半世紀もの間営業。… pic.twitter.com/JvJKfUk7TX
金曜日のカレー— 紅熊 (@ku_maxwell) August 4, 2023
秋葉原 ベンガル
ビーフ角切りカレー
お肉ゴロゴロ 柔らかい😋 pic.twitter.com/QPKfkCfOun
Since November 30, the shutter has been closed at Bengal’s entrance, with a written notice posted that says “Due to circumstances, we will be temporarily closed today.” It now looks like the “temporary” part of that is going to become “permanent,” as on December 18, Bengal received authorization from Tokyo District Court to begin bankruptcy proceedings.
今夜のベンガルの様子。臨時休業が現実になって、また再開する未来は来ないものだろうか。もう一度あのカレーが食べたい…。 pic.twitter.com/EP7FMfxkxH— フォト秋葉原 (@PhotoAkiba) December 25, 2024
According to the filing, Bengal has 40 million yen (approximately US$258,000) in debt owed to 19 different creditors, and with so much money due to so many different people, it’s unlikely that a settlement that saves the restaurant, in its current form, is going to be worked out.
It’s a disheartening turn of events for fans of curry in general and Bengal in particular, but there is, perhaps, a small ray of hope in that Bengal’s bankruptcy doesn’t seem to have been the result of people not liking the restaurant’s curry. Instead, it looks like the problem was a combination of an overly ambitious expansion, the widespread restaurant industry downturn of an unexpected global pandemic, and an over-reliance on strong performance from its spice wholesale operations. Considering that curry itself remains extremely popular in Japan, both with locals and inbound foreign tourists (of which Akihabara has no shortage), perhaps there’s a chance for Bengal to come back with a new, more modestly sized Akihabara eatery, without the spice wholesale side business.
For now, though, it looks like the end of Bengal’s 50-year run of serving up curry in Akihabara, in yet another reminder that if there’s a restaurant you love, it’s important to support it.
