Ghibli-themed sweets shop steps out of the suburbs and into downtown Ginza district.

We’re big fans of Tokyo’s Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory, and not just because we’re unabashedly obedient to our sweet tooth. While their delicious, high-quality desserts would have already earned them a special place in our hearts, what takes the fun to another level is that they’re all styled after characters from the anime films of Studio Ghibli, as Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory is run by relatives of Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

Not that there’s much room for complaint about a place that makes Totoro sweets, but if we were going to grumble about anything, it’d be the fact that both branches of Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory, in Tokyo’s Daita and Kichijoji neighborhoods, are sort of far from the city center, making them tough for most people to fold into their commuting or sightseeing plans. However, right now it’s possible to get your hands on their heart-melting and mouthwatering treats right in the middle of downtown Tokyo, thanks to a Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory location that opened on Wednesday inside the Matsuya department store in Ginza.

▼ “Here I go!” says Shirohige’s Catbus cookie in the announcement of its Ginza adventure.

Though it’s a limited-time popup shop, the Ginza Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory is offering some of the mini-chain’s most popular items, starting with its Totoro Cream Puffs, and in four different flavors no less! Each one even has a little chocolate accessory to sweeten the deal and help you tell one filling from another.

▼ The standard custard (left) and chocolate cream (right) Totoro Cream Puffs…

▼ …and the limited-time strawberry (with a chocolate cherry blossom) and caramel banana versions.

Also available are the Catbus Sandwich Cookies (usually exclusive to the Kichijoji Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory branch) and boxes of Totoro cookies.

The Shirohige’s Cream Puff Factory popup shop is located on basement level 1 of Matsuya Ginza, in the Ginza Sweet section of its food department. It’ll be open until January 21, which, considering how little confidence we have in resisting the urge to stop by and eat Totoro ream Puffs every single day until then on our way home from work, is probably for the best.

Location information

Matsuya Ginza / 松屋銀座

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 3-6-1

東京都中央区銀座3-6-1

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Monday-Saturday), 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Sunday)

Website

