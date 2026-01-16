Making snow sports fun and accessible to kids, with a little spark of cuteness.

Winter has a unique kind of magic: the excitement that snow brings to many people, both kids and adults alike. There are many ways to enjoy snow, from snowball fights to building snowmen, but there’s nothing quite as exhilarating as taking to the slopes, and this year kids can be joined by a familiar yellow friend.

▼ Who’s that Pokémon?

After a wave of positive feedback in previous seasons, Nippon Ski Resort Development (NSD) are once again offering the chance to purchase Pikachu snowboards and bindings, but there are a couple of little catches.

▼ Bindings are sold separately

The first is that there are only a limited quantity of products available, so if you miss out, you will have to wait in hope for next season, with no guarantees that they’ll still be selling them. The second little snag is that only NSD Kids Program members are eligible to purchase them.

So, what is the NSD Kids Program? The program is a family-friendly initiative designed to help young children fall in love with snow sports in a fun and stress-free way. It covers 14 ski resorts across Japan, including popular destinations in Nagano, Gunma, Niigata, Miyagai, Gifu, Shiga, and most recently Fukui. All of these resorts are well-known with reliable snow, great facilities, and easy access from major cities.

▼ You can even rent some Pokémon-themed gear.

The program is targeted at children aged between four and twelve, and you can become a member for a small seasonal fee of 1,800 yen (US$11.35), if you join by January 31, or 3,500 yen between February 1 and March 31. As a member, you unlock access to special kids-only season passes and rental support at participating resorts. However, be sure to apply online in advance of your trip if you want to join the program.

▼ The season pass is sure to become a treasured memory.

Even if you don’t feel like splurging on a Pokémon-themed snowboard for your child, 42,900 yen (US$270.44) for the board and 28,600 yen for the bindings are a lot to fork out after all, NSD Kids Program members are also eligible for day rentals of the Pikachu snowboard, as well as other Pokémon gear, at selected ski resorts.

Resorts currently participating in the NSD Kids Program are:

Miyagi Zao Eboshi Resort (Miyagi)

Oguna Hotaka Ski Resort (Gunma)

Kawaba Ski Resort (Gunma)

Marunuma Kogen Ski Resort (Gunma)

Ishiuchi Maruyama Ski Resort (Niigata)

Tsugaike Mountain Resort (Nagano)

Hakuba Iwatake Snow Field (Nagano)

Hakuba Happo-One Snow Resort (Nagano)

Hakuba Valley Kashimayari Ski Resort (Nagano)

Ryuoo Ski Park (Nagano)

Sugadaira Kogen Ski Resort (Nagano)

Meiho Ski Resort (Gifu)

Fukui Izumi Ski Resort (Fukui)

Biwako Valley Ski Resort (Shiga)

So, if you want to take your child to have some low-stress fun in a friendly and welcoming environment, while also getting to enjoy a rare Pikachu snowboard, the NSD Kids Program is a great gateway to the joys of winter sports.

