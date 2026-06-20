Sanrio Fes brings gigantic cuteness to Minato Mirai.

Hello Kitty is a big star all over the world, but she’s a really, really big star here in Japan. How big? 100-meters (328-feet) big.

That’s the size of the Hello Kitty design that’s being featured on the Cosmo Clock Ferris Wheel in the seaside city of Yokohama. Actually, the Ferris wheel is 112.5 meters off the ground at its very top, thanks to the base it stands on, but the wheel itself has a 100-meter diameter.

Kitty-chan is gracing the Cosmo Clock as part of the Sanrio Fes 2026 in Minato Mirai festivities in Yokohama’s bayside Minato Mirai neighborhood, which is accessible from the south side of Tokyo in about half an hour by train. From June 19 to 28, Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters will appear on the Ferris wheel five times a night, at 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, and 8:30, for two-minute light shows. The Cosmo Clock is located inside the Cosmo World amusement park, and while tickets are required for the ride, the park itself charges no admission fee, and with how huge the Cosmo Clock is, it can be easily seen from all over the area.

Also having a jumbo-sized presence in Minato Mirai these days is Pompompurin. In addition to a giant five-meter balloon version of the perennially popular pooch, the Landmark Plaza shopping center, located just a block away from the Cosmo Clock, is hosting a Pompompurin 30th Anniversary Shop popup from now until June 28. The Mark Is entertainment complex, across the street from Landmark Plaza, is also decked out with special Sanrio decorations and will be the site of a Sanrio Puroland 35th Anniversary Shop, celebrating the Tokyo Puroland Sanrio theme park, until Jun 28. The Queen’s Square center, adjacent to Landmark Plaza, will have a demo station for the upcoming Sanrio Party Land Switch game on June 27 and 28.

Since all three of those centers are connected on their basement levels to Minato Mirai Station, the subway stop is getting into the spirit too, and through June 28 as you pass through some of the ticket gates you’ll hear the voices of Sanrio characters welcoming you.

▼ This is the same station that’s previously had Pikachu voice greetings and the Final Fantasy theme music announcing train departures.

And if you are in Minato Mirai to enjoy the cute characters, don’t forget that you’re down to one of your last chances to check out the nearby Pokémon mailboxes.

Related: Sanrio Fes 2026 in Minato Mirai official website

Source: Yokohama City Visitors Bureau (1, 2), Twitter/@sanrio_news, Sanrio Fes 2026 in Minato Mirai official website, Sanrio

Top image: Sanrio

Insert images: Twitter/@sanrio_news, Sanrio Fes 2026 in Minato Mirai official website

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