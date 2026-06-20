Slushy sweet drink from the U.S. makes its Harajuku debut.

Weather-wise it’s been a surprisingly mild June in Tokyo, but that’s only going to make the inevitable heart and humidity of midsummer feel all the more fierce when it does show up. Thankfully, shoppers on Takeshita Street, the corridor just outside Harajuku Station that’s packed with trendy youth fashion boutiques, have a new way to cool off as Icees are coming to the neighborhood.

Though the sweet, slushy carbonated beverages have been beloved in America for generations, with a history that’s even longer than 7-Eleven’s venerable Slurpee line, it was only recently that Icees arrived in Japan. So far, pretty much the only place in Japan to find them was at select branches of the Toho Cinemas movie theater chain, but Icees wil be spending the summer at Harajuku’s Go Go Cafe, an offshoot of the Candy a Go Go international sweets specialty shop.

Candy a Go Go’s involvement means that customers can create “Harajuku Custom Icees” by choosing gummies or other candies to sprinkle on as toppings. Regular non-customized Icees are available too, priced at 800 yen (US$5.10). The iconic blue raspberry Icee is part of the three-flavor lineup, but instead of cherry the crimson concoction is a strawberry Icee, and they’re joined by a yellow peach flavor.

▼ Go Go Cafe is located within the Cute Cube building, which has a playfully colorful storefront even by Takeshita Street standards.

Much like how the drinks themselves eventually melt, the Icees’ stay on Takeshita Street is one of wistful impermanence, but they’re scheduled to be available from June 18 to August 17, so at least we’ll have time to make plenty of sweet summer memories.

Location information

Go Go Café

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingumae 1-7-1 Cute Cube Harajuku 1st floor

東京都渋谷区神宮前 1-7-1 Cute Cube Harajuku 1F

Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

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