New report shows a worrying trend, but is it the beginning of the end for Japan’s popularity as a tourist destination?

In recent years, Japan has been experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom, with the number of overseas visitors setting new record highs in 2024 and 2025.

Now, though, the number of foreign visitors to Japan has dipped for the first time in five years.

According to figures released by the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) on 15 July, Japan welcomed an estimated 21,084,800 overseas visitors between January and June 2026. While the six-month total remained above 20 million for the second year running, it represented a 2 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

The decline was largely driven by a sharp drop in visitors from China, following a government-issued travel advisory discouraging trips to Japan. Chinese visitors fell to 2,058,200 during the first half of the year, which represents a 56.4 percent decrease from the approximately 4,720,600 who visited from the country in January-June last year.

▼ The red line indicates this year’s January-June figures.

The downward trend was most noticeable in June, when Japan welcomed 3,148,600 overseas visitors, a 6.8-percent decrease from the same month a year earlier. This drop was also largely attributed to Chinese visitor numbers, which fell for the seventh consecutive month, to 340,700, a 57.3 percent decrease compared to last June.

Despite the significant decline in Chinese visitors, it’s not necessarily all doom-and-gloom for Japan’s tourism industry, as the number was offset by strong growth from several other countries. South Korea and Taiwan both recorded their highest-ever visitor numbers for June, with arrivals increasing 7.8 percent and 14.6 percent respectively, while U.S. visitors also set a June record, rising 2.7 percent to 354,500.

In terms of the January-June period, South Korea remained Japan’s largest source of overseas visitors, with 5,675,100 arrivals during this six-month period, representing an increase of 18.6 percent. Taiwan also showed significant growth, with 3,972,200 visitors, up 20.9 percent, pushing it from third place in the rankings up to second, ahead of China, which held the number two position last year.

Newly released data also revealed that foreign tourists are still spending more during their stays, with tourism consumption between April and June totalling 2.5096 trillion yen (US$17 billion), up 0.2 percent from the previous year. Average spending per visitor also hit a record high for the quarter, rising 3.3 percent to 244,457 yen ($1,507.89).

So is Japan’s tourism boom really slowing down? Well, according to the data, Japan’s overall popularity as a travel destination isn’t necessarily waning. Instead, the makeup of its international visitors appears to be shifting. Whereas China’s visitor numbers are falling, other Asian countries are now showing a steady increase, and markets such as the U.S. are helping to fill the gap created by the downturn from China.

Still, any downturn in numbers is a concern for those involved in the Japanese tourist market, who will now be keeping a careful eye on future reports to see if the downward trend continues. In light of the current figures, the future challenge for Japan might not be in how to attract visitors but how to become less dependent on a single market, because the situation with China has proven that tensions with one country can have implications for the entire industry.

Sources: JNTO, Yomiuri Shimbun, Jiji via Yahoo! News Japan

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: JNTO, Pakutaso (1, 2)

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