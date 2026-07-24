Turning a samurai film set into a monster dance party with J-pop choreography.

Many tourists to the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto are familiar with its shrines and temples, but less know about its links to folklore and the supernatural. For over 1,200 years, the former imperial capital is said to have been the stage of the legendary Hyakki Yagyo, or “Night Parade of One Hundred Demons”, where discarded household tools magically came to life and marched through the streets. This event lives on today through annual events like the Ichijo Hyakki Yagyo parade on Kyoto’s famous Yokai Street, where figures of spirits and demons are placed in front of the stores.

Building on this tradition, Uzumasa Kyoto Village, also known as Eigamura or Toei Kyoto Studio Park, has officially announced the return of its annual Kaikai Yokai Festival, which will run for nearly two months from September 12 to November 29.

Celebrating its third instance, this festival transforms the newly renovated Edo-period village and movie set into a monster dance party, with two distinct experiences.

▼ For over 90 years, movies and TV dramas have been filmed on this set.

During the early evening at 5:30 p.m., there will be an interactive parade where visitors can join the procession alongside the creatures, snap photos, and hang out with classic figures from Japanese folklore.

▼ Joining the procession is possible for the evening parade only and requires an application in advance (forms will be made available at a later date).

At 7:30 p.m., a theatrical stage show packed with impressive sword fighting and live music culminates in an energetic dance finale.

The festival features dance routines created by Terupop, the acclaimed choreographer known for working with famous J-pop artists like Yoasobi, AKB48, and M!LK. During the daytime, guests can participate in the newly introduced Yokai Dance Live, designed around simple hand gestures and clapping so visitors of all ages can join in easily. The soundtrack is composed by Takahiro Obata, best known for his work on the hit anime The Promised Neverland, blending traditional Japanese instruments with modern sounds to create a catchy, yet slightly eerie vibe.

Beyond the main events, Eigamura is packing the park with a multitude of monster-themed entertainment, with surprise pop up greetings from random mythical creatures for impromptu photo opportunities, and a dedicated Yokai Art Exhibition. Of course, no festival is complete without treats, with the park serving up Yokai food and a host of event-exclusive merchandise and souvenirs.

A one-day ticket costs 2,800 yen (US$17), although entry after 5:00 p.m. will see a discounted ticket at 2,000 yen being sold. However, if you pay a little extra (3,800 yen and 3,000 yen respectively), you’ll also receive special commemorative merchandise. If one day is simply not enough, it’s also possible to get an event pass for 5,500 yen that will allow unlimited entry throughout the entire event period.

Whether you are a long-time resident of the city or visiting Kyoto for the first time, this festival offers a memorable way to celebrate the spooky season in Japan’s city of spirits.

Event information

Kaikai Yokai Sai 2026 / 怪々YOKAI祭

Venue: Uzumasa Eigamura / 太秦映画村

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Ukyo-ku, Uzumasa, Higashi Hachiokacho 10

京都府京都市右京区太秦東蜂岡町10

Runs September 12–November 29, 2026

Open 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (nighttime entry starts at 5:00 p.m.)

Closed Tuesdays (excluding November when it’s also open on Tuesdays), September 15 and 29, and October 6, 13, 20, and 27

Website

Source and images: PR Times

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