Renovations are almost finished for Toei’s Uzumasa Kyoto Village.

Toei is one of Japan’s biggest producers of samurai movies and TV series, and 50 years ago the company hit upon the idea of combining some of its filming sets with a theme park. The result was Toei Kyoto Studio Park (called Toei Uzumasa Eigamura in Japanese), located 30 minutes away from Kyoto Station and currently in the middle of a comprehensive renovation which will see it reborn as Uzumasa Kyoto Village, an immersive entertainment experience with a focus on fun for adult visitors.

Artists and designers from Toei’s film production department have put their talents to use recreating a bustling Japanese cityscape from the Edo period, which started in the early 17th century following the lengthy civil wars of the Sengoku era. Guests are invited to don period kimono and “lose yourself in Edo-period Kyoto,” exploring the streets and structures that serve as venues for a variety of shows and activities, including a ninja adventure, dramatic Noh and comedic kyogen theater performances, and beginner-friendly lessons in tea ceremony and flower arrangement.

While tales of samurai-era drama, action, and intrigue are popular across a wide swatch of demographics, Toei is promoting Uzumasa Kyoto Village as a place that’ll be especially enjoyable for visitors in their 20s and 30s. In keeping with this adult-oriented shift, instead of closing at 5 p.m. as the facility regularly has until now, the renovated park will stay open until 9 o’clock, and should feel even more like you’ve gone back in time after sundown.

Preview images even include what appears to be a den for cho-han, a dice game popular in the Edo period where gamblers bet on whether the dice total will be even or odd. Though gambling for money in such a way is now illegal in Japan, the image shows guests placing wagers of some sort, likely under a framework where winners receive some sort of non-monetary prize.

Uzumasa Kyoto Village will also have 10 different street stalls, offering meals, snacks, and beverages including Kyoto-brewed craft beer, as well as souvenir shops stocked with items such as Minoyaki (Mino ware) ceramics.

Uzumasa Kyoto Village’s grand post-renovation opening will take place on March 28, 2026, with additional renovated areas slated to start welcoming guests in the springs of 2027 and 2028.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!