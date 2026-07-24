“Drinkable Cigare” is so hard to get it’s been dubbed a “phantom”.

Tokyo Station is packed with all sorts of delicious offerings, but right now one of the most sought-after treats you’ll find there is the Coo-Che.

Created by super-popular Tokyo sweets brand Yoku Moku, whose signature product is a light and buttery rolled langue de chat cookie called a “Cigare”, the Coo-Che is a brand new dessert drink that takes an extra-large Cigare and essentially wraps it around an original vanilla shake.

Dubbed a “drinkable Cigare”, the Coo-Che (pronounced “Coo-Shay’), takes its name from the words “cookie” and “shake”, and it can only be purchased at the Yoku Moku Tokyo Station Ichiban-gai store. Ever since its 19 June release, the drink has become so incredibly popular that it’s now almost impossible to get, leading it to be dubbed a “phantom” due to its elusiveness.

After several attempts to get our own hands on it, we were finally able to purchase a Coo-Che the other day, but there’s a process involved as you have to register for a digital numbered ticket through advance reservations on the Line messaging app. Simply add the official Yoku Moku line account as a friend, then tap the button for “Coo-Che numbered ticket” in the menu at the bottom of the account. Select your preferred time and tap “Apply for numbered ticket”, then check that the “Ticket acquired” message appears and you’re ready to go.

Digital numbered tickets become available from 7 p.m. the day before, and there are six time slots to choose from: 11:00 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 2:20 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. If you don’t arrive within 15 minutes of the time shown on your ticket, your reservation will be cancelled, regardless of the reason.

We managed to secure a reservation for 11 a.m. on a Monday, but competition for time slots was fierce, so we recommend being ready to book your desired slot right at 7 p.m. on the day before your visit.

When we picked up our drink, we could see that the store was well aware of the drink’s viral fame, even setting up a photo spot for it so people could easily share photos of their Coo-Che.

It certainly looked beautiful, and when we got our first taste of it, we were immediately impressed by the taste of the vanilla shake.

▼ The Coo-Che costs 780 yen (US$5.10).

You could see little specks of vanilla on the surface of the shake, providing an elegant vanilla aroma that was irresistible, and the flavour was so rich that it was almost like a drinkable custard.

▼ According to Yoku Moku, both the shake and the langue de chat use the same original Yoku Moku vanilla found in its famous Cigare biscuits.

The shake also contains crispy langue de chat biscuit pieces, crunchy crumble cookies and fluffy whipped cream, allowing you to enjoy a variety of different textures in every sip.

▼ Squeezing the cup helps to crack the biscuit, so you can mix all the components together for even more deliciousness.

It’s such a beautiful and unique treat that after paying for ours and trying it outside the store, we saw passersby staring intently at our Coo-Che. There’s a small eat-in space inside the store, but even there you’ll be turning heads because it really is such an unusual sight to see.

So next time you’re passing through Tokyo Station, be sure to reserve your Coo-Che beforehand so you can get a taste of one of the most beautiful and sought-after drinks in Tokyo. And be prepared to turn heads as everyone stares in envy at your Coo-Che.

Store information

Yoku Moku Tokyo Station Ichibangai store / ヨックモック 東京駅一番街店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 1-9-1, Tokyo Station Ichibangai, Basement 1

東京都千代田区丸の内1丁目9－1東京駅一番街 地下1階

Open: 9:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Website

Images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]