How the search for a home sweet home is going through these uncertain times.

From leaving boba stores in the financial dumps to even lowering the number of divorces, COVID-19 has affected almost every aspect of our lives, and it comes as no surprise that COVID-19 has also caused a change in how folks are searching for their future home. According to a recent study done by Japanese real estate and housing company Lifull Home’s, singles and families alike are scouting out two cities in particular cities in the continuing wake of the pandemic.

▼ While the act of moving itself is stressful, half the battle is figuring out where to move to and when.

Earlier this year, the Japanese government urged citizens to avoid the three Cs: closed spaces with no ventilation, crowded areas, and close contact with others. Lifull Home tallied up the number of searches and inquiries its users were making for properties in each area and found an increase for suburban communities or places where housing is more spread out, and found that Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture is the most popular city for renters looking for a new home.

▼ A cozy city park in Atsugi

With a population of approximately 224,000, Atsugi is a picturesque town with a suburban atmosphere and multiple appeal points. For transportation, the city is only one hour away from downtown Tokyo’s Shinjuku district and 40 minutes away from Yokohama by train without any transfers, and car owners will be happy to know that the city connects to three major highways. Potential future residents also cited the city’s new housing development near its station, its variety of eateries, and the city’s proximity to mountains and forests which allows for outdoor activities of all types as major factors of interest.

▼ Entrance to Iiyama Onsen, one of the many hot springs near Atsugi.

Atsugi also has a generous number of childcare facilities and pediatric clinics, which is sure to be a huge plus for families with children.

However, while Atsugi is the top choice for renters, for families scouting to buy homes the top community in the study is Kachidoki, in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward (which also includes the swanky Ginza district). Though there are numerous factors that boost Kachidoki’s popularity with current and future families, one particular trait of the area has caught the attentions of many: Kachidoki is home to the 2021 Olympic village. While the fate of the Tokyo Olympics has been under heavy public scrutiny, regardless if the games happen or not, the temporary homes built for international athletes will be converted into permanent residences for locals in the near future.

▼ A waterfront separates Kachidoki from the hustle and bustle of downtown Tokyo, but the city is still close to gorgeous landmarks like the Hamarikyu Gardens, shown here.

It’s too early now to gauge COVID-19’s full impact on real estate trends near Tokyo, but we have a strong feeling that more renters and families will continue scoping out for cities that are close, but not too close, to Tokyo going forward. And if you yourself happen to be looking for such a city north of Japan’s capital, you’re in luck.

