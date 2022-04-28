Amazingly talented artist also shows off Elden Ring cosplay.
Recently, Japanese cosplayer and Twitter user @beruka225 decided she wanted to dress up as Ashitaka, the wandering warrior prince from Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke. That’s a good call, as the movie remains one of the all-time great theatrical anime, and Ashitaka’s costume has just the right mix of complexity and fan recognition that allows a cosplayer to really let their creative skills fly.
There’s only one problem with cosplaying as Ashitaka, though, which is that if you see him, you can’t help wondering where Yakul, his red elk steed and travel partner, is. So if @beruka225 was going to really make an Ashitaka outfit, she needed to make a Yakul too.
ヤックルに乗りたくて！！！！— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 3, 2022
もののけ姫/アシタカの衣装と乗れるヤックルのセットを作りました
詳細はツリーに🦌🌲🌲🌲#べ式made_製作図録 pic.twitter.com/j4OsDOhv5j
Not to knock the impressive work with needle and thread that went into the clothing, but how do you even go about making an entire cosplay animal? @beruka225 started by using sunpleca, a kind of polyethylene foam, to form Yakul’s body and horns. She then covered the body sections with fake fur, trimming, supplementing, and dying the fibers as needed. For the nose she used papier-maché, and Yakul’s eyes are orbs of reflective resin, chosen to catch the light and shine during photography.
ヤックルは胴体も角も全部サンペルカで組んでフェイクファーを貼って毛を1本ずつ増毛したりカットして染色してます。鼻は紙粘土。目はレジンだからアイキャッチが綺麗✨角のがさがさ感も良い感じに出来たしあの角度で固定出来てるのもえらい！パワー！ pic.twitter.com/GyAn0n6amY— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 3, 2022
@beruka225 also crafted Ashitaka’s weaponry, using a wood grain-motif wrapping and adding touches to the individual arrows to give them the proper worn look of feudal-era instruments of war.
衣装の布の質感や色合い天才的にかわいいのでは…！？！布選び大好き😭満足 矢を沢山作るの大変だしアシタカさん小物類多すぎて作業終わらんかったけど弓矢や刀(?)の汚し加工楽しかった！木のカッティングシートめちゃ便利おすすめです pic.twitter.com/23NqoRtuTV— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 3, 2022
It clearly took a long time, but the end results, captured with the help of photographer @Pan_nu_photos, are absolutely incredible, especially when surrounded by the natural scenery of a Japanese forest.
実はコスプレも撮るのですがこの度5月3日・4日に東京の千住で開催されるコスナビ写真展、レガシー2020に出展します。— Pan-nu＠写真 (@Pan_nu_photos) April 22, 2022
両日ともに在廊予定ですので時間があれば遊びに来てくだされ🙌
📷 @Pan_nu_photos
ヤックル・衣装作成・被写体 @beruka225 #レガシー2022 pic.twitter.com/tSbKsAtzTr
cosplay ⚠︎— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 23, 2022
.
スタジオジブリ
もののけ姫
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
はりつめた弓の ふるえる弦よ
月の光にざわめく お前の心
.
thx*photo ぱんぬ(@Pan_nu_photos )#ぱんぬスタジオ pic.twitter.com/J57kTiW2rt
Obviously, you don’t go to all this trouble without being a pretty huge Princess Mononoke fan, and you don’t become a fan of the film without also having a deep fondness for the monster princess herself. So, naturally, @beruka225 has also put together a San cosplay outfit, complete with not just one, but two giant wolf companions.
山イッヌとのオフショットです— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 23, 2022
この自撮り生きてる&仲良し感出ててめちゃくちゃ好き…😭✨ https://t.co/H6vFUiBzbq pic.twitter.com/E9IREDcYUg
山犬にも乗りたい！！！— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 4, 2022
もののけ姫/サンの衣装と乗れる山犬達のセットも作りました
詳細はツリーへ🌲🌲🌲🐺🐺#べ式made_製作図録 pic.twitter.com/gKialhdlpj
Oh, and if you’re wondering what @beruka225 could do with more recent source material, here she is cosplaying as Ranni the Witch, from smash-hit video game/linguistic mystery-maker Elden Ring.
エルデンリングのラニ様やりました pic.twitter.com/zqUOGI4ymr— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 18, 2022
cosplay ⚠︎ fan art— 🍒べるか🍒 (@beruka225) April 22, 2022
.
ELDEN RING
魔女 ラニ
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
…褪せ人よ、こちらだ
少し、話をさせてもらえないか
.
thx*photo はたたん#コロ廃 pic.twitter.com/mFJFxAXGCy
Come to think of it, the hero of Elden Ring also rides a horned steed, named Torrent, on his travels throughout the realms, so if @beruka225 has the crafting materials left over, maybe she’ll make a Torrent to go with her Yakul.
