Usually when an anime fan puts together a high-quality cosplay outfit, it involves a lot of time with needle and thread, recreating fashions more stylistically stylish than what you can buy off the rack in real-world shops. But though Japanese Twitter user Dr. Mtan (@mtan78) just put the finishing touches on an incredible costume, it’s not clear if he has any sewing skills whatsoever.
That’s not an issue, though, because his cosplay project is of Turn A Gundam, the hero mecha of the 1999 anime TV series of the same name. However, in recreating the giant robot Dr. Mtan didn’t employ any metalworking or plastic crafting techniques either, and instead built the mobile suit out of cardboard.
Earlier this month he gave a sneak preview by sharing a photo of himself wearing the distinctive mustachioed head of the Syd Mead-designed robot, and this week he showed off the final product!
Dr. Mtan says putting the whole thing together took about a month and a half, which seems like incredibly speedy work for such a complex and polished costume.
全身試着してみました！— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 20, 2021
(完成から1ヶ月半ぶり)
(ひとりで着るのは地獄です)#ダンボールターンエー#シドミード pic.twitter.com/DV0q2U6D3a
It’s not like he only bothered to make it look good from the front. Swing around to the backside, and you’ll see that he made sure to include the Turn A Gundam’s intricate accouterments that are supposed to be there too.
後ろ姿にみょーなオヤジ臭を感じるのは自分だけでしょうか？ pic.twitter.com/Fk6U80I0cc— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 20, 2021
Designing and building the cardboard cosplay outfit aren’t the only impressive feats Dr. Mtan pulled off, as he also managed to strap the entire thing all by himself, as shown in this video where he starts with a cuirass-like piece and adds the other armor plates around it.
装着動画— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 22, 2021
お腹と腰パーツのみ吊ってますが、他は被せるだけです。
その代わり、下がって来ないようにももや二の腕の長さはキッチリサイズ。
手首の出口は長方形にして、手のひらをすぼめないと抜けないようにしてます。
高下駄なので踏み台使用。#ダンボリアン#ダンボールターンエー#シドミード pic.twitter.com/s3LuULLwA4
As for what’s next on his schedule, he looks to be in the middle of another unmistakable anime mecha, Giant Robo.
やっと肩の板を装着できた。— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 4, 2021
かなり手こずりました(-_-;)#ダンボールジャイアントロボ pic.twitter.com/D8Xiq9Q6Ur
Don’t take this to mean that Dr. Mtan’s skills are only applicable to inorganic inspirations, however, as he’s also put together an extremely convincing cardboard cosplay of Martin Riggs…
Yes👍️ pic.twitter.com/4ejpmitqKk— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 9, 2021
…the character played by Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon movie series.
ありがとうございます！— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 21, 2021
はい！リーサルウェポン２のリッグスです👍️
よろしくお願いします😊 pic.twitter.com/RGXyncizac
不用になった材料で作った棚の完成記念写真#ダンボールジャイアントロボ pic.twitter.com/11rFRjz2G1— Dr.エムタン (@mtan78) June 8, 2021
That’s some eclectic taste in characters, to be sure, but we have to admit that we’d watch an Avengers-style team-up movie of the three in a heartbeat.
Source: Twitter/@mtan78 via IT Media
Images: Twitter/@mtan78
