If you can’t get one of the limited number of Ghibli Park tickets, the Ghibli Exhibition will still give you a taste of the magic.

There’s both good news and bad news for Ghibli fans this fall. The good news is that Ghibli Park, the theme park dedicated to the studio’s acclaimed anime films, is on schedule to open on November 1. The bad news is that the daily attendance caps mean that it’s probably going to be very hard to secure a ticket, especially a three-zone pass that’ll let you see the whole place.

So it’s good to know that fans can also experience some of the coolest parts of Ghibli Park at an alternate site, thanks to the Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition.

▼ Poster for Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition

The traveling exhibition is making its way to the Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art in Nagoya, the closest major city to Ghibli Park’s location in the town of Nagakute. In addition to design documents and sketches for the park, some of which are being displayed to the public for the first time for the Aichi iteration, the event includes recreations of some of the installations which will be found inside the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse section of Ghibli Park, such as a real-world version of the witch Yubaba’s office from Spirited Away.

The Grand Warehouse will also include a number of Ghibli’s Famous Scene setups, where guests can insert themselves into a memorable moment from the studio’s anime. The museum exhibition will reproduce what’s sure to be one of the most popular Famous Scenes, allowing guests to take a seat next to No Face on the Sea Railway train and snap a picture with him.

The even bigger transportation-based smiles, though, are likely to come from the Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition’s Catbus. Not only is it full-scale, both children AND adults are allowed inside, unlike the Catbus at Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum which is kids-only.

▼ Linguistics fans, note the flipped-over ち hiragana on the Catbus’ “Aichi” destination marker.

Other highlights of the Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition include a model of the legs for Ghibli Park’s still-under-production Howl’s Moving Castle…

…a photo spot with the pergola of the My Neighbor Totoro house…

…and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Whisper of the Heart Baron statuette that will be found in Ghibli Park’s Hill of Youth area.

Oh, and naturally there’s exclusive regional merchandise on offer, in the form of pins and furoshiki wrapping cloths featuring a mini white Totoro and slice of ogura (sweet red bean) butter toast, Aichi’s favorite sweet indulgence that’s so tasty some people eat it for breakfast.

Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition Aichi opens on October 29 and runs until December 25.

Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition / ジブリパークとジブリ展

Venue: Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art / 愛知県美術館

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Higashi0ku, Higashi Sakura 1-13-2

愛知県名古屋市東区東桜1-13-2

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays)

Closed Mondays (except October 31)

Weekday admission: Adults 1,700 yen, college/high school students 1,100 yen, middle/elementary school students 600 yen

Weekend admission: Adults 1,900 yen, college/high school students 1,300 yen, middle/elementary school students 800 yen

