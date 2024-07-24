The Demon Slayer story goes on at USJ.

The anime world moves quickly these days, and so Universal Studios Japan can’t wait for a series to completely wrap up before getting the ball rolling on awesome collaborations with Japan’s most popular animated franchises. So as the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba moves through new story arcs, USJ needs to keep up with the new developments for protagonist Tanjiro and his demon-slaying cohorts.

That’s why the Osaka theme park has just added two new Demon Slayer roller coaster attractions, plus a new menu of Demon Slayer-themed food.

Starting things off is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride Dash Through Swordsmith Village, whose lineup area is pictured above. The new VR coaster story focuses on the events of the Demon Slayer’s Swordsmith Village Arc, replacing the Mugen Train Arc-themed coaster that at USJ that ended last month and introducing a new program in which Tanjiro, Muichiro, and Mitsuri face off against the villainous Gyokko and Hantengu.

Also getting new Demon Slayer theming is USJ’s Hollywood Dream-The Ride. The park’s flagship coaster often has a musical theme, but for six months it’ll instead focus on Demon Slayer’s Hashira Training Arc, with the voices of Tanjiro, Sanemi, and Obanai narrating the story as you zip around the track.

Also getting an update is Universal Studios Japan’s Fuji no Hana Shokujidokoro, or “Wysteria Flower Eatery,” which is rebranding as Swordsmith Village Hyottoko-tei, with a new focus on food found in the series’ katana-crafting community. The interior also features photo spots, including one with a recreation of the Yoriichi Type Zero clockwork training dummy.

▼ The food looks to be very artfully presented.

Finally, the Demon Slayer-centric merch shop located near the entrance to the XR ride is now graced by a statue of master swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka.

All the new Demon Slayer attractions opened last Friday and will be ongoing until January 5, and with more anime to come after the Hashira Training Arc, they might be getting updates of their own next year.

Source, images: PR Times

