Putting cute cakes and limited-edition Frappuccinos to the test.

Starbucks has a reputation for releasing cute and tasty menu items in Japan, but it’s not the only country that’s getting spoilt at the moment, because over in China customers are having an equally great time with a new series of limited-edition cakes and Frappuccinos.

Our reporter Ikuna Kamezawa came across the range on a recent trip to the country, when a giant sign advertising the Strawberry Coconut Frappuccino drew her in.

As it turns out, the chain currently has not one but two limited-edition Frappuccinos on the menu, with the other one being the Belgian Chocolate. Unlike Japan, where Frappuccinos are sold in tall sizes only, the ones here come in medium, large and extra large sizes, with the medium priced at 38 yuan (826 yen [US$5.23]), which is slightly more expensive than Japan’s usual price point of around 678 yen.

The Frappuccinos aren’t the only tasty offerings at the chain, because the cakes in the display case are difficult to resist.

With yoghurt, plum and taro being the main selections, Ikuna opted for the pink unicorn taro.

The so-called “Childhood Taro Cake” (36 yuan) turned out to be the perfect pink partner for the Strawberry Coconut Frappuccino.

The cake was so beautiful it seemed a shame to eat it, so Ikuna turned the unicorn’s face away from her as she scooped out a spoonful from the side of it.

The main body of the cake consisted of sponge and cream, which had a sweetness that was amplified by the taro paste inside. The filling had a slightly coarse texture that made Ikuna think it might’ve contained Nata de Coco, a coconut gel, while the decorations that made up the unicorn displayed a variety of flavours, adding contrasts of sourness to the mix.

The Frappuccino was just as good, with an exquisite contrast of white and pink matching the bursts of fruit and whipped cream that danced on the palate. Strawberry jelly pieces added to the fun of the drink, and she was so impressed by it she returned the following day to try the Belgian Chocolate Frappuccino.

Personally, she preferred the taste of this one as it had a richer, more decadent flavour, but in terms of quality, they were both great.

After trying Starbucks in China, Ikuna was impressed by the look, taste and quality of everything she ordered, making her marvel at the way the chain is able to maintain its standard wherever it sets up shop. It was just as good as Starbucks in Japan, and now she’s keen to visit the chain’s other famous overseas locations!

Photos ©SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]