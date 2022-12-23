Getting into Ghibli Park just got easier for overseas fans.

With its opening on November 1, Ghibli Park instantly became a travel wish list-topping destination for fans of Studio Ghibli’s anime movies. But though the tickets are refreshingly affordable by theme park standards, that doesn’t mean getting into Ghibli Park is easy.

Much like the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, Aichi Prefecture’s Ghibli Park requires guests to purchase their tickets in advance for a specific date and admission time. The goal is to prevent overcrowding and preserve the whimsical, welcoming atmosphere the park wants to provide, but when you add in that different sections of the park require different tickets and the very low daily attendance caps, there’s a lot to navigate in the reservation system, especially if you don’t read Japanese and/or you’re trying to reserve tickets from outside Japan.

Thankfully, things have just gotten easier for overseas Ghibli fans, as Ghibli Park has now launched an English-language reservation system for international tickets. Ticket prices and terms are outlined in English here on the Ghibli Park website, and ticket reservations can be made through Lawson Ticket, in English, here.

▼ Listen to that soot sprite, because he’s not joking about the requirement.

It should be noted, though, that Ghibli Park has said “International ticket sales will be a gradual rollout,” and the English-language reservation page isn’t yet offering all of the options that the Japanese-language one does. Currently the English system is only offering tickets to the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse section of the park, and only for admission at noon. Over on the Japanese-language page, you’ll also find tickets to the Dondoko Forest and Hill of Youth Areas (a.k.a. the My Neighbor Totoro and Whisper of the Heart areas), plus Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse admission times of every hour on the hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

That said, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, with its art displays and photo spot recreations of famous scenes from Ghibli films, has been the part of Ghibli Park visitors have been most impressed with, so if there’s only one section that’s ready to start offering English/international tickets, it’s nice that it’s the Warehouse.

Initially, Ghibli Park tickets were available for purchase via a lottery, but it’s now a first-come, first-served deal, with the next batch f tickets, for admission between March 15 and April 30, going on sale January 10 at 2 p.m.

