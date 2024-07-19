Retro gamers, rejoice!

More than any other video game company, you’d expect Nintendo to fully embrace its heritage, especially from the 8-bit era. The defining examples of so many video game genres were titles made for the Famicom/NES, a lot of which were developed by Nintendo itself and continue to be hit franchises with new releases to this day.

And yet, the relationship between Nintendo and its classic games is complicated. For example, it’s been years since Nintendo began selling updated versions of its 8-bit system controllers for use with its current flagship Switch hardware. Just because Nintendo has been selling them though, doesn’t mean that anyone can buy them, as they were exclusively available to members of the Nintendo Switch Online online service package.

To reiterate, the controllers weren’t given to Nintendo Switch Online Members for free, nor were they discounted for members. Being signed up and paying for the service merely gave you the privilege of being able to pay Nintendo more money in exchange for the controllers. Not a Switch Online Member? So sorry, but you can’t purchase them at all.

Ostensibly, this seemed like an attempt to further incentivize signing up for Nintendo Switch Online, but it was also a way to turn away a lot of potential customers, freezing them out of something they wanted to give the company money for. However, Nintendo has finally, and thankfully, decided that this is a lose-lose arrangement, and as of Thursday anyone can buy a set of Switch-compatible Famicom controllers.

Nintendo of Japan made the announcement through its official Twitter account, and sure enough, checking the My Nintendo Store e-shop page for the Family Computer Controllers, as they’re officially called, no longer shows any mention of a Nintendo Switch Online requirement.

Not coincidentally, Thursday was also the release date for Nintendo World Championships: Famicom World Championship, titled Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, a new collection of score/time-attack minigames based on landmark titles from the Famicom/NES era.

The game’s release put Nintendo in a bit of a bind. Nintendo Switch Online members have access to a collection of playable Famicom/NES games, at no additional cost over their regular membership fees. These games are not available for outright purchase and can’t be played if the membership becomes inactive. However, with Nintendo World Championships being a game that can be purchased and played without a Nintendo Switch Online membership, there’s going to be a spike in demand for retro controllers with which to play retro games the retro way, even among non-Nintendo Switch Online members, who can now purchase a Famicom controller set through the Japanese My Nintendo Store for 6,578 yen (US$41). The controllers are also now available for purchase at major electronics retailers in Japan.

So with Nintendo World Championships having a simultaneous launch in Japan and the U.S., does this mean that the Switch-compatible NES controllers, which have also been exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online members, can now be purchased by anyone too?

Save 20% on a pair of full-size retro Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers from now until July 31! This offer is exclusive to paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members and only available on the My Nintendo Store.https://t.co/L9SRCntSj1 pic.twitter.com/7Fc88uzDkU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2024

Unfortunately not. As of this writing, the Nintendo Entertainment Controllers still have a “This item is only for paid Nintendo Switch Online members” on the U.S. My Nintendo Store. Nintendo of America has discounted them by 20 percent to celebrate Nintendo World Championships’ release, but hasn’t said anything about expanding their availability.

Still, it’s a step in a nice direction that the Famicom Controllers are now available to Switch Online Members alike, and can be purchased through Nintendo of Japan’s online store here. Just be aware that, just like with the original Famicom controllers, only the player one controller has start and select buttons.

Source: Nintendo

Top image: Nintendo

Insert images: Nintendo (1, 2)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he wishes Nintendo would let you just buy Pilotwings.