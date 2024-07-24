Hello! Clinique offers shoppers in Japan the chance to score some exclusive collaborative bonus goods by spending a certain amount on products.

American cosmetics brand Clinique has been around since 1968. That’s just a few years longer than Sanrio’s beloved mascot Hello Kitty, who’s celebrating her 50th anniversary this year. With half a century of Clinique caring for people’s skin and Hello Kitty bringing cuteness to the world, it seems like a great time for the two of them to team up and celebrate all that they’ve accomplished.

Thankfully, that dream team will be officially realized starting on July 31, when Clinique counters at department stores across Japan as well as Clinique’s online shop begin offering some bonus Hello! Clinique goods with qualifying purchases.

▼ Hello! Clinique promotional image

All of the items feature a design of Hello Kitty wearing the white lab coat uniform of Clinique consultants with her trademark bow in the brand’s official green color. This version of Kitty was specially designed for the partnership.

The first round of the collaboration is slated to take place between July 31-September 30, while the second round will be rolled out in late August. The bonus goods for the first round are pictured below.

First, both in-person and online shoppers who spend at least 6,600 yen (US$42) on Clinique products will receive an original handkerchief measuring 25 x 25 centimeters (9.8 x 9.8 inches). Hello Kitty is seated in a pose very similar to her very first design in 1974, but this time wearing a Clinique uniform.

▼ Original handkerchief

Second, in-person shoppers who spend at least 8,800 yen can choose from one of two kinds of drawstring pouches measuring 18 x 18 x 11 centimeters. Online shoppers will have the opportunity to choose from one of six special sets bundling the drawstring pouches with mini versions of certain Clinique cosmetics.

▼ Hello Kitty dotted design version

▼ Hello Kitty face design version

In addition, the first 3,000 shoppers who reserve products in advance at a department store Clinique location between July 22-30 have the chance to score another prize: a collaborative pin. Reserved products and the pin can be picked up beginning on July 31.

Finally, certain Japanese cities will see limited-time Hello! Clinique pop-up stores where visitors can meet Hello Kitty in person and even take photos with her. The current list of participating pop-up stores and locations, which are within major regional department stores, are as follows:

● August 1-4: Osaka Takashimaya

● August 14-20: Kobe Hankyu

● August 14-18: Hakata Hankyu

● August 29-September 4: Shibuya Scramble Square

● September 4-10: Osaka Kintetsu Abeno Harukas

● September 5-11: Keio Shinjuku

● September 25-30: JR Nagoya Takashimaya

More details will be shared on the official Hello! Clinique website, along with a link to the online store when the collaboration begins on July 31. If you really want to go all out, perhaps consider donning a Hello Kitty summer kimono on your way to your closest in-person Hello! Clinique event.

S0urce, images: PR Times

