Channel your favourite characters from three different Ghibli films.

Studio Ghibli is known for its strong heroine characters, who manage to look good while encountering all sorts of difficulties that come their way. It’s an attitude all of us can sprinkle into our daily lives in the real world, and now there’s an easy way to channel that spirit with a trio of new “Relax Wear” dresses.

Designed to be worn around the home or on casual trips outside, there are three heroine dresses to choose from, starting with…

▼ …the Witch’s Dress.

Inspired by the dress worn by young witch Kiki from the film, this outfit has a load of cute details, including the character’s distinctive red bow, which, instead of appearing in her hair, is used as a tie to help cinch in the waist.

▼ Broomstick not included.

Image: Studio Ghibli

If this dress looks familiar, that’s because the studio released a similar trio of dresses back in 2021, but now they’ve been redesigned so they’re lighter and easier to move around in.

▼ They also have a longer hem, allowing the fabric to drape better on the body, for a looser silhouette.

Plus, they now come with pockets, so you can pop out for a quick trip to the shop without needing to carry a bag with you.

▼ From home to the bakery and back again.

▼ The next item in the range is the Angel That Fell From the Sky Dress.

This dress is a replica of the one worn by main character Sheeta from Laputa: Castle in the Sky, and we first see her wearing it as she floats down from the sky like a fallen angel, hence the name of the design.

Image: Studio Ghibli

This dress comes with a hood, which, when worn, reveals…

▼ …an adorable fox squirrel!

On the front is another cute feature — an embroidered levistone, which resembles the magical one that Sheeta wears around her neck.

Pair it with an egg toast pouch, and you can replicate the scene where Sheeta and Pazu eat toast by the fire.

▼ The final item is the Blooming Flower Dress, which looks like the one worn by Arrietty, from the film of the same name.

▼ This dress will make you feel like the tiny character adventuring through the flower garden.

Image: Studio Ghibli

The fabric is wrinkle-resistant and easy to care for, with a little creative license on the hem and sleeves, which have been lengthened for better suitability in the real world.

▼ Plus, the hems are accented with fabric that resembles the character’s duvet!

Image: Studio Ghibli

All dresses are priced at 12,100 yen (US$75.56) each and can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (Kiki dress here, Sheeta dress here and Arrietty here). Which Ghibli character would you like to channel during your everyday? Let us know in the comments below — here’s hoping we get to see your favourite character added to the range soon!

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!