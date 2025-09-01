Japanese manga is one of the most popular types of reading material around the globe, but manga isn’t just something you read. For fans, manga is something you experience, and a way to connect with Japan’s rich culture.

With the Expo 2025 world’s fair currently underway in Osaka, the venue’s EXPO2025 OFFICIAL STORE EAST GATE MARUZEN JUNKUDO is pleased to have the opportunity to offer a collection of merchandise inspired by manga creator Nakaba Suzuki’s international hit The Seven Deadly Sins. These items have been created with the purpose of conveying the cultural value of the world of manga to Expo visitors from around the world. The starting point for their design is artwork from the original Seven Deadly Sins manga reinterpreted as a traditional byobu-e folding screen painting, produced using the Denshoubi® cultural reproduction technology developed by Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP). These creations serve as a symbol on the international Expo stage of the cultural value of manga and Japan’s pride in the artform, delivering the cool Japan joy of manga to fans from around the world.

Reinterpreting The Seven Deadly Sins through cultural reproduction technology – Manga not just as something to read, but something to experience

The Seven Deadly Sins folding screen painting is on display at the EXPO2025 OFFICIAL STORE EAST GATE MARUZEN JUNKUDO, but it also serves as the motif for a line of T-shirts, posters, fans, and other items. The design combines the beauty of traditional Japanese artistic composition and stylish modern manga illustration through advanced printing technology, forming a symbol of the cultural value of manga.

Wearing the T-shirt, touching the fan, and hanging up the poster become ways to incorporate the lore of The Seven Deadly Sins into your daily life, and take manga beyond being only something to read and into the realm of being something to experience.

The experience of not just reading manga, but wearing manga

● Expo 2025 The Seven Deadly Sins Double-Sided Print T-shirts (2 designs, medium/large/extra-large sizes, ￥11,000 taxes included)

Each shirt is packed with unforgettable scenes that fans of The Seven Deadly Sins will instantly recognize, showing the heroes' fighting spirit and love. Every time you slip the shirt on will bring back the excitement of those dramatic moments as you enjoy the world of manga through the experience of wearing the artform.

The experience of decorating with manga – Bringing artistic passion into your home

● Expo 2025 The Seven Deadly Sins Special Print Poster (￥6,380 taxes included)

This horizontal poster version of the folding screen artwork concentrates iconic scenes of The Seven Deadly Sins and its world of grand fantasy adventure into the atmosphere of a single sweeping visual story. The details conveyed through the printing process’ split between glossy and matte textures for maximum evocative effect makes this a physical expression of the world of manga that creates the experience of decorating with the artform.

Bringing back memories with every flick of the fan

● Expo 2025 The Seven Deadly Sins Folding Fan (￥5,390 yen taxes included)

Every time you crave a refreshing breeze and open up this fan, the cast of The Seven Deadly Sins fans out before you too. In traditional Japanese culture, fans are a way to both feel cool and look cool, and this one is also a dynamic way to enjoy the world of manga.

One more memory from your journey

● Expo 2025 The Seven Deadly Sins Postcard Set (3 postcards, ￥825 taxes included)

Each card is covered with captivating artwork from The Seven Deadly Sins. With these postcards that let you feel the culture of Japanese comics, you can share the joy of the world of manga with family and friends while sending them another story of your own.

EXPO2025 OFFICIAL STORE EAST GATE MARUZEN JUNKUDO

Located in the East Gate Marketplace, a one-minute walk from the East Gate, “The EXPO SUPER STORE – A Place Where You Can Meet Your Favorite Things” is a concept store filled with the playful spirit of Expo 2025 mascot character Myaku-Myaku and waku-waku, the Japanese word for the feeling of excitement and wonder. We look forward to seeing you all in our store that’s overflowing with Myaku-Myaku items. With a wide selection of memorabilia bursting with originality, we offer shopping experiences that give everyone a chance to find their “SUKI” (favorite things) and make their day at Expo 2025 even more super waku-waku.

Hours of operation: 9 a.m.-9:45 p.m. (last admission 9:20 p.m.)

Location: the East Gate Marketplace

Access: For visitors to the shop, the most convenient arrival route is via Yumeshima Station (C09) on the Osaka Metro Chuo Line, which is located in front of the Expo 2025 East Gate

<For those arriving in Osaka by Shinkansen>

● From Shin Osaka Station (A46), proceed to Osaka Station (A47) by the JR Kyoto Line. At Osaka Station, transfer to the Osaka Loop Line (inner loop) and proceed to JR Bentencho Station (O15), then transfer to the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and proceed to Yumeshima Station.

● Alternatively, from Osaka Metro Shin Osaka Station (M13), proceed by the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line to Hommachi Station (M18), then transfer to the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and proceed to Yumeshima Station.

<For those arriving in Osaka by airplane>

● From JR Kansai Airport Station (S47), proceed by the Kansai Airport Line or Hanwa Line to Tennoji Station (R20), then transfer to the Osaka Loop Line (outer loop) and proceed to JR Bentencho Station (O15). At Bentencho Station, transfer to the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and proceed to Yumeshima Station.

● Alternatively, from Nankai Kansai Airport Station (NK32), proceed by Nankai Airport Line or Nankai Main Line to Namba Station (NK01), then transfer to the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and proceed to Hommachi Station (M18). At Honmachi Station, transfer to the Osaka Metro Chuo Line and proceed to Yumeshima Station.

Images ⓒExpo 2025 ⓒNakaba Suzuki/KODANSHA