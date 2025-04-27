Characters from Akira, Cardcaptor Sakura, Ghost in the Shell, and more explain the basics of Japanese manners at Shinkansen stations.

Manners are important in Japan, and while most of the country’s etiquette has its roots in common sense, certain points might not be so intuitive for visitors from other parts of the world. Thankfully, people in Japan are pretty understanding of innocent mistakes, and the locals are often happy to explain the most useful aspects of Japanese etiquette, and those helpful locals now include Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura.

Manga Manners is a series of informative poster-style art panels featuring characters from popular series from publisher Kodansha who give quick single-point pieces of advice about Japanese manners and customs.

The Manga Manners project made its debut in the international arrivals area of Narita Airport, and now it’s come to Japan’s rail network. Starting April 24, the displays can be seen in the Shinkansen sections of Tokyo, Shinagawa, Nagoya, Kyoto, and Shin Osaka Stations, with six brand-new designs bringing the total number of represented series up to 17.

The complete list of series consists of Chiikawa, Fire Force, The Seven Deadly Sins, Ghost in the Shell, Shota no Sushi, Sailor Moon, Tokyo Revengers, Skip and Loafer, Attack on Titan, Cardcaptor Sakura, Akira, Blue Lock, Parasyte, Cells at Work, Fairy Tail, Medalist, and Kaiji.

▼ There’s also a Manga Manners pamphlet, available in limited quantities at the stations, showing the whole group.

A broad range of topics are covered, some of which are rules which will cause genuine offense if not followed, such as the explanation that you’re supposed to wash your body before entering the communal tub at public baths or hot springs, or that there are places in Japan where you’ll be required to remove your shoes before entering. Others are a bit more on the side of advice to help you enjoy your time in Japan to the fullest, like Chiikawa teaching visitors that “Kanpai!” is what you say as a toast when drinking together with someone in Japan, or Fire Force’s Shinra letting you know it’s OK to slurp Japanese noodles.

The selected manga panels highlight the point being covered too. Sailor Moon for example, is dressed in a kimono on the poster where she explains that the left side of the robe goes over the right, even for women. Likewise, Ghost in the Shell’s Major Kusanagi raises a sake cup as she informs everyone that the legal drinking age in Japan is 20 (and if you are old enough to drink, you’ll know to give the Major a hearty “Kanpai!” thanks to what you learned from Chiikawa).

A few of the panels relate more to safety than etiquette, but are still good to keep in mind. Akira biker Kaneda’s reminder that vehicles drive on the left in Japan is especially important if you’re visiting from the U.S. or another drives-on-the-right country, since you’ll need to remember to reverse your muscle memory and look first to your right to check for traffic when crossing the street, not to your left like you would at home.

▼ In a more manners-related corollary, Japan driving on the left also means that it’s the custom for people to walk on the left on sidewalks, in station passageways, and so on.

Really, the only point of advice that feels like it might be a little overblown is Cardcaptor Sakura’s, which says that “A bow at 45 degrees is customary to show gratitude.” Honestly, such a deep bow is probably a bit much for the kind of situations most travelers are likely to encounter (thanking restaurant staff at the end of the meal, showing appreciation for someone who pointed you toward the station exit you’re looking for, etc.), and a less pronounced bending at the hips is fine, and likely a little more natural. That said, a 45-degree bow isn’t impolite, and it is in keeping with Sakura’s earnest, pure-hearted personality.

The Manga Manners displays will be up until the end of June, but the advice they give will be useful no matter when you’re traveling in Japan.

Source, images: PR Times

