If you need a break from the noise in your life, this Koenji cafe is waiting for you.

In Tokyo you’re never very far away from a convenience store or vending machine, so going to a cafe to have a drink is about more than just quenching your thirst. It’s about enjoying the atmosphere of a cozy or stylish space, and while some people might see that as conducive to lively conversation, others prefer a place that offers peaceful relaxation conducive to contemplation, and for those in the latter group, there’s R Zadokushokan.

Located in Tokyo’s Koenji neighborhood, The “Zadokushokan” part of R Zadokushokan’s name translates to “sitting and reading building,” and the place has the vibes of a classy reading room.

But what really makes R Zadokushokan unique is that the cafe explicitly asks customers to “please refrain from long conversations.” So while walking across the threshold doesn’t mean you’ve committed to a monastery-like vow of silence, it does mean that customers agree to keep their chitchat at a minimum. Aside from a few words exchanged between customers and staff when ordering, and the occasional sounds of the city outside that seep through the walls and windows, the only things you’ll be hearing are ambient sounds like the burbling of the water pump for the cafe’s aquarium or the soft mechanical click as its electric fan gently turns back and forth.

Our ace reporter Mr. Sato isn’t exactly a regular customer at R Zadokushokan, but he’s visited more than a few times, and recently stopped by one again. Mr. Sato spends most of his days chasing down trends as he looks for weird and wonderful things to write about, and when he’s on the move he’s pretty much always listening to music through earphones stuck in his ears. It’s exciting and all, but after a while that sort of sensory overload can start to saturate his cerebrum, and when he feels that sensation coming on he makes a detour to R Zadokushokan.

R Zadokushokan doesn’t have rules banning the use of smartphones or laptops (as long as they’re not emitting noise from their speakers). Even without any such formal policy, though, Mr. Sato feels like electronic devices would be sort of a mismatch for this atmosphere, and so when he visits he goes old-school in his musings, writing down his thoughts and drafting articles with pen and paper.

Being here, Mr. Sato’s thinking process starts to slow down, but it becomes clearer too. Yes, writing this way takes more time than typing, but when he’s at this cafe, speed isn’t his goal. He’s looking for a place where he can think deeply and thoroughly, and he doesn’t want to waste the opportunity to find meaningfully expressive words by rushing though his search for them.

With each line his pen leaves on the paper, Mr. Sato feels like he’s clearing away the unwanted, unnecessary distractions from his mind, and transferring what he really wants to say onto the page. That sensation of the world coming into sharper focus by stepping away from both the literal and mental noise that so often surrounds us is why he keeps coming back to R Zadokushokan, and why he recommends it to anyone looking for the same sensory reset.

Cafe information

R Zadokushokan / アール座読書館

Address: Tokyo-to, Suginami-ku, Koenji Minami 3-57-6

東京都杉並区高円寺南3丁目57-6

Open noon-10 p.m.

Closed Mondays

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[ Read in Japanese ]