Serving up peaches three ways – melty, fizzy and chunky.

Starbucks has just announced that it will be releasing not one, not two but three new types of peach beverages, with each one featuring a different texture and taste so you can enjoy everything the summery fruit has to offer.

First up is the Peach & Peach Milk Frappuccino (Tall size only, 707 yen for takeout, 720 yen for dine-in) which highlights the smooth and luxurious side of peaches.

Since their debut in 2015, peach-flavoured Frappuccinos have become a summer staple, loved by many customers as a drink that signals the arrival of the season. This year’s “Peach & Peach Milk Frappuccino” combines melt-in-the-mouth peach pieces with smooth peach milk to create a rich yet light and refreshing flavour profile. The Frappuccino base uses non-fat milk for a creamy, silky texture that retains a clean finish, while juicy peach chunks in the base help to enhance the fruitiness, allowing the gentle sweetness and fruity aroma of white peach to spread pleasantly through the palate.

Next up is the Chillax Soda Peach (Tall though to Venti, 579-668 yen for takeout and 590-680 yen for dine-in), which focuses on effervescent refreshment.

Following its successful launch last year, the “Chillax Soda” series is now adding a new peach flavour to the lineup. The juicy peach pulp sauce and soda works well with the original green citrus flavoured syrup, a key ingredient of the Chillax series which adds a citrusy note to the drinks. Designed to be a refreshing drink for when you want a reset, the vibrant aroma and pleasant carbonation will help add a chill and relaxing moment to your day.

Finally, we have the Craft Juicy Peach Tea (Tall though to Venti, 618-707 yen for takeout and 630-720 yen for dine-in), which gives us a sophisticated style of peach.

This drink is actually enjoying a comeback after being well-received when it was released last year. Known for its luxurious fruit pulp and refreshing taste, the body of the drink combines peach syrup with crisp black tea for a light yet nuanced drinking experience. Out of all three drinks in the new lineup, this one is said to contain the largest amount of peach pulp, recreating the sensation of biting into a peach itself.

If you’re looking for some peachy sweetness to pair with your drinks, then you’ll want to opt for the White Peach & Earl Grey Tart (570 yen takeout; 580 yen dine-in), which is being released on the same day as the beverages.

This peachy cake is said to be a crowd favourite every summer, with juicy white peaches layered in large and small chunks to fill the surface of the cake, ensuring no gaps are left in between. Inside is a fragrant Earl Grey mousse, which adds a delicious contrast in flavour while the pastry base brings everything together to create a standout summertime dessert.

The lineup will be available at Starbucks store nationwide for a limited time from 24 June, but members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program will be able to get an early taste of the Craft Juicy Peach Tea, in a Tall size only, from 22 June though mobile ordering.

Peaches are a great way to reward yourself in the heat of summer, and with three different ways to enjoy them, or four if you count the dessert, we’ll be able to reward ourselves multiple times throughout the season. Plus, with limited-edition muscat, lemon and pineapple-flavoured drinks also on the market, we have a whole Starbucks fruit basket to pluck from!

Photos ©SoraNews24

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