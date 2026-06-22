If you’re going to play with your food, make it competitive.

Spinning tops have been around for a very long time, and even the concept of having battles where opponents try to knock each other’s tops out of commission isn’t new. I have to think it was the name “Beyblade” that really helped to propel tops to the upper echelon of popular toys in recent years.

Though simple in concept, the game has elements of engineering and physics that arguably make the parts educational toys. Perhaps that’s why the makers of educational candy at Kracie took an interest in it. You may not know Kracie by name, but you’ve likely seen some of their products that often involve turning packets of powder into snacks that are surprisingly authentic in looks and taste.

Their latest creation, set to go on sale in stores nationwide on 6 July, is Custom Koma King, where “koma” is the Japanese word for “top,” and I suspect there is an intentionally sneaky pun of “making” in there too. Much like Kracie’s hit candy brand Nerunerunerune, you’re given various packets of powder and plastic trays to mix them with water and create candy. Different powders have different colors and flavors, which can then be modified further by mixing powders together.

In Custom Koma King, you’ll get cola, lemon, and soda flavored powders, which can be combined into flavors such as Super Cola, Super Soda, and Lemon Cola. The primary colors of each can be blended into new colors or made into a rainbow design if done carefully enough. Grape-flavored candy sticks are also included for the spinners, resulting in a top that is entirely edible when you’re done spinning it around.

The kit also comes with three types of molds, so you can make tops of different shapes that give them different attributes. Flower-shaped Bloom tops are able to spin the longest if left to their own devices and can often triumph in low-impact matches. Wing tops have a slight feathered shape that helps them to withstand impacts better than other designs. Finally, the Edge mold creates tops with jagged sides that give more aggressive players an attacking advantage.

These are just the molds that come with Custom Koma King, however, and no one can stop you from creating a completely original top as well. The kits also come with a small tray to spin single tops on for testing, but for full on battles, you should use something like a large dinner plate or a wok. Just keep in mind that you’re probably going to eat the tops afterward, so it should be something clean.

Also, Beyblade parts are carefully made with an inherent balance to them for the best performance, but these candies are completely handmade from powder, which means there’s an added element of how well you can forge your own top with the correct symmetry to outlast opponents. And even if you fail, you can just eat it and start again. When tasting defeat comes with the pleasant tanginess of soda and grape, it’s always a win-win situation.

Source, image: PR Times

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