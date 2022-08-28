Nary a Nerunerunerune like it.

One of the more popular candy brands in Japan is Nerunerunerune, which is a kit containing various plastic trays and packets of powder. By adding water to the powder and stirring, a kind of creamy, fluffy candy is created with a certain color and flavor. It’s also possible to mix different candies to create other flavors and colors.

Image: ©SoraNews24

It some ways it’s a bit like a science experiment with elements of exploration and curiosity along the way to a good old-fashioned sugar rush. It’s a long-seller too, having been released back in 1986 and still going strong today. Because of its longevity, the first wave of children to experience the joys of dissolving powder and eating it have now firmly entered adulthood. And in this hectic workaday life, it’s hard to find the time to stir a lemon candy fluff and soda candy fluff together.

So, the makers of Nerunerunerune, Kracie, have come up with Adult Nerunerunerune, featuring more sophisticated tastes that can help you unwind after a hard day’s work. They aren’t slouching either and have consulted a sommelier to select the best red and white wine pairings for this candy.

Not only do the wines match well with the general flavor profile of Nerunerunerune, but they were carefully chosen to have a premium and authentic flavor deserving of the title “Adult Nerunerunerune.” The red wine candy contains the flavor of a New Zealand Pinot Noir blended with the juice of Concord grapes. This gives the candy a backdrop of sweet and sour notes that both balance and enhance the mellow aroma of the Pinot Noir. In the white wine cup is a French Gewürztraminer with Chardonnay juice blended in. This result is a playfully fruity tropical taste surrounded in a soft bouquet of rose and lychee. Both candies are also given a softer and lighter texture than standard Nerunerunerune.

Despite the complex flavoring, there’s no alcohol in this candy, so it’s safe for kids to try too, though I’m not sure they’d be into it. The detailed wine aromas were achieved through special state-of-the-art aromatic powders mixed in with the candy powder. Kracie’s been doing this for a while, so we really shouldn’t underestimate what they can do with powders.

To celebrate this first-of-its-kind Nerunerunerune, Kracie is also planning a trendy series of advertisements in collaboration with fashion magazine Numéro Tokyo. These ads will be displayed in Tokyo’s fashionable Uraharajuku and Cat Street areas from 29 September to 5 October.

It’s certainly a new look for Nerunerunerune in many ways, and I didn’t even mention yet that for fans of sparkling wines a packet of candy sprinkle topping is included to simulate the feeling. It’s not clear whether it’s a fizzing candy or pop-rock style candy, but either one sounds promising. We’ll just have to find out when it goes on sale on 5 September at Nerunerunerune dealers across Japan.

Source: PR Times

Images: PR Times (unless otherwise noted)

