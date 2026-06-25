The giant wolf emits loud warning sounds and shouts out phrases like, “What are you looking at? Do you really think you can beat me?”

Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart has introduced a wolf-shaped wildlife deterrent device at one of its stores in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, as part of efforts to prevent bear encounters.

The device, called “Monster Wolf”, was installed beside the Family Mart Hinoya Kurohone Store on 24 June, marking the first time the technology has been tested at a convenience store in Japan. Standing around 1.2 metres (3.9 feet) tall, the device is designed to look like a wolf, but when activated, its LED eyes glow red, its head moves from side to side, and it produces loud warning sounds, including barking noises and animal-like cries.

Developed by a precision equipment manufacturer in Hokkaido, the Monster Wolf uses infrared sensors to detect approaching animals and randomly plays around 50 different sounds. The variety of sounds is intended to make the deterrent less predictable for bears and other wildlife, and it even includes aggressive human shouts, blasting out intimidating phrases like: “What are you looking at? Do you really think you can beat me?”

▼ This report shows the Monster Wolf in action, yelling out “I’ll never forgive you!“

Rather than simply reacting after an incident occurs, the Monster Wolf is designed to prevent wildlife from approaching the area, acting as an important deterrent. While it might look slightly robotic to human eyes, its effectiveness has been proven in other areas, where the Monster Wolf has successfully scared off deer…

▼ …boars…

▼ … and bears.

Although Family Mart says none of its stores have experienced bear-related damage so far, the company began preparing for possible emergencies last autumn by distributing bear deterrent sprays to around 800 stores nationwide, including the Kurohone location. Kiryu’s Kurohone district has recorded seven bear sightings since April, including one just a week before the installation.

▼ Family Mart bear spray, now behind the counter at 800 stores.

Bear sightings and attacks reached unprecedented levels in Japan in fiscal 2025, with Japan’s Ministry of the Environment reporting 50,776 Asian black bear sightings, more than double the previous record of 24,348 sightings in fiscal 2023, and the highest number since nationwide records began in 2009. In fiscal 2025, 238 people sustained injuries from bear encounters, including 13 deaths, the highest figures recorded so far.

The mountainous location of the Family Mart makes it vulnerable to wildlife encounters, but it’s also an important part of daily life for people in the area, with local residents and nearby workers saying that being able to shop there safely is essential. The Monster Wolf is well suited to handling the job in remote regions like this as it’s equipped with solar panels, allowing it to be installed in areas where securing a power supply is difficult.

The Monster Wolf is being run on a seven-month trial basis, until around mid-January next year, to assess how effective it is at keeping wild animals away. The results of the trial will determine whether the technology could be used more widely as a new method of dealing with increasing wildlife encounters in other areas of Japan, including convenience stores in remote regions.

Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun via Yahoo! News Japan, FNN

Images: Press release

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