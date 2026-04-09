Japan’s trend for soft, chewy bread just got even more intense.

Family Mart has built up a big fanbase with its popular “Famimaru Bakery” line of baked goods, and this month, there are three new additions bringing textural sensation to the range.

Called “Cho Mocchiri Pan” (“Super Chewy Bread“), this new collection takes Japan’s trend for soft, chewy bread to new heights, with a mouthfeel that’s as springy as mochi (pounded sticky rice cakes).

▼ Family Mart’s accompanying commercial highlights the texture of these new delights.

According to the chain, the three “evolved” breads, which have never been seen before, provide you with the “super chewy” texture of your dreams. We were lucky enough to receive all three of them before the official 7 April release date, so we immediately ripped into them and put them to the test, to find out if the texture really is as astounding as they say.

▼ Whipped Cream Anpan (158 yen [US$0.99])

As soon as we got our hands around this one, it gave way beautifully beneath the fingers, springing back slowly but steadily, like a mochi rice cake. Biting into it brought the same satisfying sensation to the palate, with the airiness of the whipped cream and jammy texture of the red bean paste adding extra texture and sweetness to the mix. Lighter than most other anpan (red bean paste bread), this is sure to be a hit with customers.

▼ Caramel Doughnut (178 yen)

This doughnut might look fluffy, but as soon as you pop it in your mouth you’ll be surprised by the satisfyingly chewy texture that gives way between your jaws. The squirt of caramel cream that rings around the inside adds just the right amount of sweetness to every mouthful, complementing the caramel chocolate on the surface, while the chopped almond topping adds contrast in texture to the overwhelmingly soft and springy doughnut.

▼ Pizza Bread (198 yen)

Finally, we have a pizza pan (pizza bread) that’s so soft you’ll want to play with it like putty. There’s absolutely no crunch to get in the way of the softness here, with tomato sauce and cheese sauce in the centre, and powdered cheese sprinkled on top of the bread for pizza-like flavour. Though the dough is relatively thin, it’s just as soft and chewy as the two other breads in the range, giving you a greater sense of satisfaction and fullness compared to other goods you’ll find in the bakery aisle.

All three breads really do stand out for their springy, super soft, chewy mouthfeel, and the flavours perfectly complement the texture, delivering sweetness and moreishness in just the right measures. They’ll only be around for a limited time, though, so keep an eye out for them next time you’re there shopping for sandwiches and Famichiki.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]