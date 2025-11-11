Kirby is making a combini run ahead of the launch of his new game.

This November is a big month for Kirby fans. Not only will we be seeing the release of Kirby Air Riders for the Switch 2, the first all-new full-scale game in the franchise since 2022’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Japanese convenience store Family Mart is releasing a batch of new Kirby-themed foods and drinks! And while Kirby Air Riders won’t be out until November 20, the lineup for Family Mart’s Kirby Super Satisfied Fest is on sale right now!

▼ Kirby and Waddle Dee sharing the excitement of the Super Satisfied Fest

As lovers of cute things, delicious things, and, especially, cute delicious things, we decided to follow Kirby’s lead and commenced scarfing as soon as we could, starting with the Kirby Inhaling Lachs Ham Sushi (240 yen [US$1.60]).

Despite the “sushi” part of the name, there’s no seafood, raw or otherwise, in this rice ball. Instead, sushi is being used in its orthodox meaning of “vinegared rice,” and topping it is a slice of cured ham with onion mayo sauce. The packaging and pinkish color of the meat are the visual connections to the Kirby franchise, but the references get a little more direct with the Kirby Fluffy Egg Warp Star Roll (398 yen), which gives you not only ham, Japanese-style omelet slices, scrambled egg, and lettuce, but also a row of Warp Star-shaped cheese slices.

Things start looking truly Kirby-ish, though, with the Big Eater Kirby Apple Steamed Bread (158 yen). Japanese steamed bread, or “mushi pan,” as it’s called in Japanese, is really more like a pillowy soft sponge cake. For this Kirby version, apple juice is poured into the batter for a fruity sweetness, and there are also chopped apple pieces waiting inside the cake.

If you prefer your apple sweets in drinkable form, Kirby and Waddle Dee have got you covered with the Kirby Apple Gelatin Drink (318 yen).

If you’re wondering why the cup has a bubble top or what’s inside that silver packet, the answers are related. Tear open the pouch and stir in the fizzing powder, and the drink froths like a cloud, making us almost expect to see a little Kirby zipping through it on his star.

Rounding out our Kirby food haul run are two different soups, the first of which is the Kirby’s Creamy Mushroom Soup (216 yen). This one also features the Kirby and Waddle Dee illustration, making us tempted to keep the cup sealed as a decoration on our shelf, but doing so would mean we’d never get to see the kamaboko (fish cake) Warp Stars inside, nor get to enjoy the tasty, creamy broth that makes this a great side-dish option for those times when we’re putting together a meal with pick-up items.

And last, we polished off the Kirby Creamy Tomato Noodles (246 yen), which has not one, but two adorable pieces of Kirby artwork on its packaging.

The noodles here are similar to what you’d find in a cup of instant ramen, but the broth is a Western-style mix of tomato and chicken soup bases. The kamaboko Warp Stars from the mushroom soup make an appearance here too.

Everything tasted good, but like we said, there’s a bit of a temptation to leave the soups unopened as unique display items. However, even if you do eat everything you buy, there’s still a way to have a lasting physical reminder of the Kirby Super Satisfied Fest. If you buy two or more of the items at once, you get a Kirby spoon, randomly selected from four possible designs.

▼ We’ll definitely be using this once we restock our kitchen with more of the Kirby soups.

Family Mart’s Kirby Super Satisfied Fest is scheduled to run through December 1, though as is often the case with such promotions, that’s dependent on supply availability, so once again, the best thing to do is make like Kirby and eat these as soon as you find them.

Kirby Super Satisfied Fest illustration, four-spoon image: Family Mart

All other photos ©SoraNews24

Kirby ©Nintendo/HAL Laboratory, Inc.

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]