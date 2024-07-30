Recommendations from staff reveal some unusual icy treats.

There are a lot of things to love about Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart, or “Famima” as it’s commonly known, and one of those things is the sweet treats. While some of the offerings are year-round staples, others are limited-edition seasonal releases, so it’s always worth scouring the stores for new finds.

When it comes to the best discoveries, though, staff often have all the answers. So when 219 Family Mart employees were asked to reveal their personal favourites from the chain’s exclusive “Fami Maru” collection, convenience store fans everywhere took note. And when we found out these selections were for the chain’s “cold snacks“, we knew we had to share them, because, despite being known as the “Fami Maru Secret Ranking“, these finds are way too good to be kept a secret!

So let’s count down to the top treat, as recommended by Family Mart employees, who say these particular selections are so good they would eat them even if they weren’t working at the chain.

5. Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Bar (138 yen [US$0.89])

All the items on this list are sold nationwide, except this one, which is sadly not available in Okinawa. Those who are lucky enough to try it will love the rich and delicious flavour, created with the use of fresh cream and milk sourced from Hokkaido. The crispy chocolate exterior is what really makes it a hit, though, with employees saying it adds just the right amount of crunch to the mix.

4. Vanilla Ice Cream withWaffle Cone (248 yen)

This frozen soft serve is made with fresh cream from Hokkaido and vanilla bean seeds from Madagascar, while the sugar cone contains whole wheat flour, giving it a pleasant aroma that pairs well with the rich and delicious ice cream. Staff praised the waffle cone in particular, which is said to be so sweet and crunchy even those who don’t usually like cones will like it. The only downside to this dessert is it’s so good it’ll be gone in no time.

3. Strawberry Flavoured Frozen Bar (120 yen)

Strawberry shaved ice is paired with condensed milk from Hokkaido in this frozen confection, which keeps things simple with a familiar, “traditional” type of flavour that will appeal to people of all ages. Staff recommend this frozen bar for times when you want a refreshing treat that’ll cool you down instantly in summer.

2. Extra Big Monaka Ice Cream Sandwich (160 yen)

Ice cream sandwiches encased in a monaka wafer are a hit wherever they’re sold in Japan, but what makes this one special is the volume, with employees rating it for its satisfying taste and great value.

Finally, the winning treat of the summer at Family Mart is the…

1. Shirokuma Frozen Dessert with Condensed Milk and Fruits (338 yen)

“Shirokuma” means “polar bear”, and in Japanese, this treat goes by the name “Tappuri Fruits no Shirokuma” (“Fruit-filled Polar Bear”), which makes it sound utterly adorable. The fact that it contains a variety of healthy ingredients, like mandarin, pineapple, yellow peach, strawberry, kiwi fruit, and red beans, makes it a somewhat healthier option than other treats in the freezer section, and staff recommend letting it melt a little before eating it, so you can truly enjoy the sweetness of the condensed milk and the sourness of the fruit as they blend together for a truly divine combination.

So there you have it — the top five ice-cold Fami Maru treats, as recommended by Family Mart employees this summer. Which one caught your eye? Let us know in the comments section below, and if you’re looking for a cool meal to go with your desserts, the chain’s cold ramen is also attracting attention.

Reference: Fami Maru Secret Ranking

Source, images: Press release

