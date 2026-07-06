Programmes on community etiquette may also become part of the screening process.

Japan is moving forward with plans to establish more formal guidelines for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Japan, as part of a broader push by the government to strengthen integration and screening standards for foreign residents.

The new policy guidelines, published on 3 July, were drafted by a specially appointed Immigration Services Agency project team led by Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Justice Manabu Fukuyama. The report recommends introducing a “Japanese Language and Lifestyle Learning Programme” for foreign residents, with participation recommended as a mandatory requirement for permanent residency and potentially used for citizenship applications as well.

According to the proposed framework, foreigners seeking permanent residency would be expected to complete the programme while also satisfying existing requirements, such as a qualifying period of residence, stable income, and tax compliance. The report also proposes using online methods to provide learning opportunities before arrival in Japan and to support continued learning after entry, so participation records can be reflected in screenings for future applicants.

Some of the possible lifestyle programmes being discussed include practical guidance on everyday life such as garbage sorting rules, community etiquette, disaster preparedness, and administrative procedures. While many Western countries already operate national integration programmes for immigrants, Japan has so far lacked a comprehensive government-led system, leaving much of the responsibility to local governments and employers.

Though some local governments already provide practical programmes, including sessions on childbirth and parenting, these are currently offered on a voluntary basis to foreign residents. The latest proposal suggests such initiatives could become part of a standardised national framework for permanent residency applicants, creating a more uniform system nationwide.

While details such as the required language proficiency level and implementation methods are yet to be finalised, previous policy discussions regarding visa applications have pointed toward N2-level of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) as a potential standard. With permanent residency granting a more secure category of stay – permanent residency status itself doesn’t expire, with holders only required to renew their residence card periodically, compared to other visa holders who are given temporary residence status – it’s likely that language proficiency requirements will at least be on par with those set for other visa applications.

▼ Time to start studying.

The language proposal forms part of the government’s broader effort to formalise standards for foreign residents as Japan’s foreign population continues to grow. With foreign residents in Japan reaching a record 4,125,395 at the end of 2025, topping four million for the first time ever, the government appears to be making a more concerted push towards ensuring these residents attain higher working proficiency in Japanese beyond basic conversational ability, to better integrate foreign residents into their local communities.

Guidelines for the programme and a system to track participation are expected to be developed in fiscal 2027, with aims for a trial rollout from fiscal 2028.

Sources: Jiji, The Asahi Shimbun, Nikkei, The Immigration Services Agency of Japan (1, 2)

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Pakutaso (1, 2)

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