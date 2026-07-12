These Coolish virtual idol videos are very cool.

As the world’s first Vocaloid idol, Hatsune Miku is a native of digital space. And while there’s a real person behind virtual YouTubers like Hoshimachi Suisei, the character herself also exists in the digital world, not the physical one.

Or at least that’s how things are most of the time. This summer, though, Miku and Suisei are appearing in the real world through a series of Coolish videos, and also a new duet titled “Ao no Sumika” (“Blue Living Space,” loosely translated).

Summer vacation is the longest break from classes that high schoolers in Japan get, but that doesn’t mean it’s a time for them to relax. Since it comes in the middle of the Japanese school year, summer vacation is often when club activities, whether for sports or arts, have their most intense practice sessions, rehearsals, and competitions. In other words, it’s a time for young people to put their foot on the accelerator when it comes to things they’re passionate about.

But it can be tough to keep your heart burning when the sun is scorching, so in the video for “Ao no Sumika,” Miku and Suisei are on an urgent supply run to provide hard-working teens with a way to cool off: ice cream.

Specifically, the pair is delivering confectioner Lotte’s Coolish, a sort of soft, drinkable ice cream sold in squeezable pouches, and Soh, the company’s conventional ice cream brand.

▼ And yes, Miku and Suisei make sure to save some for themselves, too.

While ice cream is enjoyed year-round in Japan, it’s especially popular in summer, when it’s commonly seen as way to cool off while simultaneously indulging your sweet tooth. The blue packaging for the vanilla flavors of Coolish and Soh tie into that refreshing image, and also make for some visual harmony with Miku and Suisei’s vibrant hair colors.

In terms of animation artistry, seeing the two virtual entertainers in relatable, everyday environments creates a fresh sense of fun, and while the integration might not be completely seamless in crowd scenes, it’s honestly pretty convincing in some of the wider-angle shots or with some perspective enhancing background-blurring applied.

In addition to the full music video, there are also shorter versions to air on TV or inside trains in Japan this summer.

“If these two are together, we can make it through any challenges this summer has,” Miku and Suisei, and while they’re technically referring to the two kinds of ice cream, we’re happy to have the two performers serenading us as we help ourselves to a double-dose of desserts this summer.

Source: YouTube/お口の恋人 ロッテ 【LOTTE】 公式チャンネル

Top image: YouTube/お口の恋人 ロッテ 【LOTTE】 公式チャンネル

Insert images: YouTube/お口の恋人 ロッテ 【LOTTE】 公式チャンネル (1, 2, 3)

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