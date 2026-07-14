Tokyo police issue warning to overseas visitors as dozens of people report scams by suspected touts in the city’s nightlife district.

A man has been arrested in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district over alleged street touting, as police warn overseas visitors about scams involving restaurant and bar “customer pullers” known as kyakuhiki.

The 53-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on suspicion of violating Tokyo’s anti-nuisance ordinance after allegedly approaching pedestrians in Kabukicho’s 1-chome area in the early hours of 9 July. Police say he was touting for 飲食店 (inshokuten) — a broad term covering restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments — and he approached passersby by saying things like, “Don’t be scared. I love you.”

Investigators believe the man may be connected to a group of foreign touts known to operate in the area at night and are continuing to look into the group’s activities.

▼ Kabukicho’s 1-chome district is located northeast of Shinjuku Station, and is home to famous sites like Golden Gai and the Godzilla head.

The arrest comes amidst growing concerns over scams targeting visitors in Kabukicho, with Shinjuku Police saying they received 91 reports between January and June from people who said they followed suspected foreign touts and were later charged excessive amounts at the establishments they were taken to. The reported losses totalled around 99 million yen (US$670,000), and police said many of the victims were overseas visitors.

In Japan, street touts known as kyakuhiki (from the words “customer” [“kyaku”] and “pull” [“hiku”] ) can often be found in entertainment districts, where they attempt to guide customers into bars, restaurants and clubs. Unlike staff who work legitimately for establishments, who hold signs and hand out pamphlets at the front of the store that employs them, kyakuhiki generally loiter on the street and actively approach people at random, attempting to lure them to a different location.

Kyakuhiki tend to approach people on the street with friendly conversation, offering cheap drinks, special deals or recommendations for popular restaurants. Once customers agree to follow them, however, they may find themselves taken to a different establishment where hidden fees, inflated prices or excessive charges are added to the bill.

Kabukicho, often described as Tokyo’s largest entertainment district, has long been one of the areas most associated with this type of scam. Although touts can also be found in places such as Roppongi and Shibuya, Kabukicho’s dense concentration of bars and nightlife venues has made it a frequent target for aggressive solicitation.

Visitors should be especially cautious of anyone who approaches them on the street and tries to persuade them to enter a bar or restaurant. The safest option is to ignore them and keep walking, as engaging with touts can encourage them to continue their efforts, with some known to follow people for several blocks in an attempt to get them to submit to their offers.

Rather than accepting recommendations from strangers on the street, visitors should choose venues themselves or use trusted sources before heading out for a night in Kabukicho.

Source: Yahoo! News Japan/Kyodo

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