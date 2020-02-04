Coronavirus outbreak means many can’t leave their homes, so sexy visual novel developer is going to give them something to do with those idle hands.

The coronavirus outbreak has become an extremely serious situation, with more than 17,000 confirmed cases in China resulting in over 360 deaths. With existing treatments having limited effectiveness, many in afflicted areas, especially the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was first observed, are being encouraged to stay indoors, in an effort to limit the spread of the disease in crowded public spaces.

Of course, no one likes being cooped up inside for days on end, but Chinese video game developer Kagami Works is doing what it can to help ease the psychological stress of self-imposed confinement by giving out free video games. Specifically, the developer is giving away copies of Mirror…which just so happens to be an adult game stuffed with busty anime-style girls in skimpy outfits.

▼ This busty jiangshi hopping ghost has one of the game’s less-revealing costumes.

In a message posted on Steam, titled “Wuhan, we’re with you,” Kagami Works said “To avoid the nCov, it’s better to stay at home. So we decide to give away 90,000 copies of Mirror to keep you company. Please accept our gift and stay strong!” The company has since upped the number of free copies it’s giving away to 110,000.

Mirror isn’t a pure dating simulator, as it also has puzzle game (match three) elements to its gameplay. There’s an actual story too, with the premise described as “It is said that there is a magic mirror, which is closely related to the destiny of numerous beautiful girls. If you obtain it, you will be able to walk into the world of the beauties and experience a magnificent journey.”

The major draw, though, seems to be that progressing through the puzzles allows you more time with the comely cast of female characters, and the Steam page for the game (which can also be played in English and Japanese), cautions potential players that the game contains “nudity or sexual content” and “general mature content” that may not be appropriate for some ages. The giveaway is limited to players in China, and requires a Chinese phone number in order to be claimed.

However, anyone taking Kagami Works up on their offer will probably want to remember that if they’re stuck at home, their family members or other housemates are likely to be in the house too, and so they’ll probably want to schedule their Mirror sessions for a time when they’re unlikely to be walked in on.

