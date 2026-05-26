We find out why Japanese social media has gone crazy for this cake.

Starbucks might be famous for its Frappuccinos, but fans of the chain will tell you its cakes are where it’s at. That’s what’s happening right now on Japanese social media, where sweet tooths are raving about the chain’s chocolate terrine. At 540 yen (US$3.40) apiece, this is no cheap slice, but fans say it’s worth the investment, and the calories, so we picked one up to find out if it was worth the hype.

We were immediately captivated by the cake’s decadent appearance, and impressed by how well the thick cream topping sat perfectly atop the slice, even after the 10-minute journey home.

Taking a bite, our fascination deepened, much like the intense chocolate flavour that washed over the palate upon first contact. It was incredibly rich and smooth, melting on the tongue with a deep, lingering taste, and although it wasn’t too sweet it imparted a satisfying feeling of having eaten something sweet, which was a very fine feat.

The mellow aroma of cocoa was deeply present in every mouthful, and we were amazed at how rich and decadent it was without being cloying. Perhaps because of the light aftertaste, it felt substantial yet not too heavy, making it ideal for summer.

According to the rave reviews, what makes the Starbucks chocolate terrine so popular is the way it has a light, melt-in-your-mouth texture that’s pleasant to enjoy, even in summer, and after trying it, we finally understood what that meant.

▼ In this case, the rave reviews are warranted.

Even when we were buying our terrine at Starbucks, we saw a number of other people ordering it as well, so word of its deliciousness is spreading rapidly around Japan.

For a cake that’s gone viral on social media, the chocolate terrine really is worthy of all the praise and attention, so keep an eye out for it next time you’re at Starbucks. It’ll make the perfect partner for this year’s chunky and milky strawberry Frappuccino.

Related: Starbucks Coffee Japan

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