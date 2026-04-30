Special collection includes the Spirited Away train that lights up at the push of a button.

In Japan, keychains are hardly ever dull and boring, and right now Studio Ghibli is showing us just how good they can be, with a brand new release through Donguri Kyowakoku, the studio’s specialty retail chain.

There are three new keychains to choose from, covering three of the studio’s most popular films. Making them even more special is the fact that each one has a cute interactive element, so you can connect with them whenever you need to inject a bit of Ghibli magic into your day.

▼ The first keychain, simply called “Medium Totoro and Small Totoro“, features those two characters from My Neighbour Totoro.

The white Small Totoro isn’t immediately visible from the front, but when you turn the keychain to one side, you can see it’s firmly attached for the ride. The dynamic duo have been captured mid-run, recalling the scene where they flee from young character Mei, who chases after them.

▼ The face of the White Totoro as it bumps into the larger one is another faithful nod to the charming movie moment.

Turn the keychain around and you’ll see an acorn falling out of the blue Totoro’s shoulder sack, just as it does in the movie.

▼ And because the sack is meant to be full of acorns, the keychain rattles when you shake it!

Whether you use them as a keychain or zipper pull, these little Totoros will put a smile on your face whenever you see them.

With gorgeous details all around, this product has been meticulously crafted, and the Totoros aren’t the only characters getting the keychain treatment, as Hin, the dog from Howl’s Moving Castle, is also making an appearance.

This keychain depicts Hin (or “Heen” as he’s known to overseas audiences) from the scene where he hangs from Sophie’s arms as she carries him up the stairs to the palace. True to character, Hin appears unfazed to now be hanging from a keychain, with his nonplussed expression making him seem even more adorable.

The neck, ears, and tail are all separate parts that you can move independently from each other, adding an extra element of fun to the keychain.

▼ Hin’s limp body and humorous expression will make every zipper pull a fun one.

▼ Rounding out the keychain collection is the train from Spirited Away.

Though not technically a character, this train has so much magical charm that it might as well be one. The way it glides over the water-covered tracks while whisking Sen/Chihiro and her movie companions off to a mystery destination makes it one of the most memorable modes of transport from the film.

▼ Every detail has been beautifully replicated on a miniature scale.

The train is already beautiful on its own, but when you press the top button it becomes even more adorable, as it activates the front light.

▼ The light adds a gentle glow to the train’s trajectory, just as it does in the movie.

▼ The keychain train looks gorgeous from every angle.

All the above items can be attached to bags, pouches or keys, allowing you to subtly incorporate the world of Ghibli into your everyday life. While the Hin and Totoro keychains are priced at 1,540 yen (US$9.65) each, the train retails for 3,520 yen, and they can all be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores in Japan and at the online store (links below) while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!