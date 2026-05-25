Kitakitsune Milk celebrates the charm of Hokkaido with kawaii style.

Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is famous for many things, including high-quality milk, thanks to the region’s many dairy farms, and the indigenous Ezo red fox, known locally as the “kitakitsune” (“northern fox”).

Both these renowned claims-to-fame are now being honoured in a new Krispy Kreme product called the “Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido Kitakitsune Milk“.

The “Krispy Kreme Premium Hokkaido” series is a line of premium doughnuts developed with a focus on Hokkaido’s ingredients, local products, and culture. According to the chain, the kitakitsune doughnut is a limited-edition exclusive that once appeared in Hokkaido three years ago, but now it’s back with an even cuter expression and an updated flavor that truly captures the essence of Hokkaido.

This new version features a fluffy dough filled with smooth milk cream made with Hokkaido milk and covered in a rich, pudding-flavoured coating. Dark chocolate is used to faithfully recreate the fox’s slightly upturned, almond-shaped eyes, and coffee-flavoured chocolate is used to represent the tiny nose. The whiskers are made with white chocolate, while the pointed ears are formed with the help of sesame cheese crackers, creating an adorable expression that’s true to the look of the animal.

Cute and delicious, this doughnut represents Hokkaido’s natural beauty and charm, and will only be available this summer. Just as the kitakitsune can only be found on Hokkaido, these doughnuts will also be exclusively available there, at the island’s four store locations. Sales will commence at these stores (listed below) from 3 June for a limited time., with each doughnut priced at 388 yen (US$2.44) for takeout or 396 yen for eat-in.

Store information

Krispy Kreme Sitatte Sapporo Store / クリスピー・クリームSitatte sapporo 店

Address: Hokkaido-ken, Sapporo-shi, Chuo-ku, Kita 2-jo Nishi 3-chome 20-1, Sitatte Sapporo B1F

北海道札幌市中央区北2条西3丁目20-1 sitatte sapporo B1F

Open: 8:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (Mon–Fri); 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (Sat–Sun)

Website

Krispy Kreme Sapporo Pole Town Store / クリスピー・クリーム札幌ポールタウン店

Address: Hokkaido-ken, Sapporo-shi, Chuo-ku, Minami 3-jo Nishi 4-chome, Pole Town B-72

北海道札幌市中央区南3条西4丁目 ポールタウン B-72

Open: 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. (Mon–Fri); 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. (Fri–Sat); 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. (Sun and public holidays)

Website

Krispy Kreme Sapporo Le Trois Store / クリスピー・クリーム札幌ル・トロワ店

Address: Hokkaido-ken, Sapporo-shi, Chuo-ku, Odori Nishi 1-chome 13, Le Trois 1F

北海道札幌市中央区大通西1丁目13 ル・トロワ1F

Open: 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Website

Krispy Kreme Chitose Outlet Mall Rera Store / クリスピー・クリーム千歳アウトレットモール・レラ店

Address: Hokkaido-ken, Chitose-shi, Kashiwadai Minami 1-2-1, Lot 1220

北海道千歳市柏台南1-2-1 1220区画

Open: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (Sat and Sun only)

Closed Mon-Fri

Website

Source, images: Press release

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