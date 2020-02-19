Otaku, artists, feminists, and a Tokyo assemblyman weigh in on the controversial crotch-revealing image.
Late last year, the issue of too-sexy anime characters busting out in full view of the public eye on billboards and at blood donation centres in Japan sparked widespread controversy online.
Now another image is igniting debate, and this time it’s a poster featuring a character from the hugely popular Love Live! anime series, which is based around a group of schoolgirls from the seaside city of Numazu in Shizuoka Prefecture.
The controversial poster was created as part of a promotional tie-up with JA Nansun, an agricultural cooperative group responsible for assisting local farmers in Shizuoka’s Numazu, Susono, Shimizu, and Nagaizumi areas. The collaboration puts Chika Takami, one of Love Live!’s schoolgirl characters, front and centre as the new “ambassador” for the agricultural group’s Nishiura Mikan, a Japanese citrus grown in the region’s Nishiura district.
The official Love Live! series Twitter account shared news of Chika taking up her post as ambassador at a special inauguration ceremony held at Numazu’s LaLaport shopping centre on 12 February, which was attended by Anju Inami, the vocal actress who voices her in the series.
▼ Chika was chosen for the promotion because mikan is said to be her favourite fruit.
【沼津】JAなんすん様より熱いオファーを頂き、本日、高海千歌が『西浦みかん大使』に就任致しました！！
千歌ちゃんに代わって高海千歌役・伊波杏樹が、ららぽーと沼津にて行われた大使就任式に出席しました。
これからも沼津のみかんを、地元… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
ラブライブ！シリーズ公式 (@LoveLive_staff) February 12, 2020
With 1 million followers on their Twitter account, the tweet immediately attracted a lot of attention from Love Live! fans. However, it also attracted attention from a lot of other people as well, who were less interested in what the character was selling and more interested in the look of her skirt.
▼ “Wh…why is this anime girl’s skirt see-through?”
な…なんでこのポスターに描かれている女の子のスカートは透けているの…？
:(；ﾞﾟ'ωﾟ'): twitter.com/LoveLive_staff…—
華月法里🌈多様性を認め☀️寄り添い🌏支え合う🌟 (@K_Norisato) February 13, 2020
As the above Twitter user mentions, the 16-year-old character’s skirt does appear to be see-through, showing what looks to be her crotch underneath the skirt.
Needless to say, this image immediately sparked controversy online, with people leaving comments like:
“I can’t believe it. Why isn’t anyone saying ‘this is bad’?”
“Can’t they sell produce without sex? Shouldn’t her loveable personality be enough without having to make her skirt transparent?”
“I’m open-minded about a lot of things, but this kind of image should not be shown in a public place like a shopping mall.”
“I’m definitely not buying these mikan.”
“Are they trying to pass this off as a crease? That’s deluded – pleated skirts don’t naturally cling to the body like this.”
A number of commenters on the other side of the fence did attempt to play down the perceived sexualisation of the girl in the image, claiming the “crotch” was actually a crease visible on the outside of the skirt.
▼ Some artists even presented images to explain this side of the argument.
【プリーツスカート穿いてみた】
無理やり布を挟まない限り、どんなポーズをとってもシワや影は現実では生じない。
↓
写実的表現ではなく、むしろ現実にはありえない表現。
しかしアニメ・漫画の絵が現実に忠実である必要はない。
↓
だから… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
🐸（🛍） (@orz404) February 15, 2020
This Twitter user says that while pleated skirts may not cling to the body naturally, anime doesn’t need to be a faithful representation of reality. The claim being made here is that the more faithful the image is to a real skirt, the more 2-D it looks, so adding a crease line gives it more of a 3-D look.
元イラストの股間影消しバージョンを「立体感がない」と言ってる人いたけど、そもそも実際のプリーツスカートにそういう「立体感」がないんだよ。写真じゃなくアニメ絵になると何となく立体感が足りなく感じられる気持ちは理解できる。だからってあ… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
🐸（🛍） (@orz404) February 15, 2020
However, one Twitter user lengthened the super-short skirt and took away the crease to have it more closely resemble a real-life school uniform, saying “Why did they have to give it such a perverted allure?”
パンツ線を消して、スカート伸ばしてみた。
こっちの方が健康的で、学生感もあるのに、なんであんな変なアピールさせるんでしょう‥ twitter.com/LoveLive_staff… https://t.co/LuEiWDQ6EW—
藤井美穂🦄俳優/ﾌﾟﾗｽｻｲｽﾞﾓﾃﾞﾙ Miho Fuji (@mihoimiofficial) February 13, 2020
As people tweeted their opinions on the issue — and got slammed on either side for their views — the furore over the poster grew to such an extent that the character’s voice actress even received hateful comments asking why she would support an image that depicts sexualisation of a minor.
While Inami is an easy target for the hate mongers, she would’ve had no control over the image itself, and little leverage to do anything about it even if she wanted to.
As the storm surrounding the image grew by the day, with people criticising the shopping centre for agreeing to display the image in a public place used by families, LaLaport eventually stepped in and made the decision to take the display down on 16 February, four days after it had been put up.
▼ This photo shows the large cardboard stand had been taken away from its location inside the mall.
ららぽーと沼津で展示中だった西浦みかん大使の高海千歌ちゃん等身大パネルは2月16日夕方頃に回収されて公開は中止になった模様です、絵柄について論争があるのは承知しておりますがまだ一度も見れてなかったので残念ずら😢
#lovelive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
いずいずみ (@Izuizumi727) February 16, 2020
The above Twitter user contacted the mall’s management to find out what had happened to the promotion, and while staff failed to provide a reason for it, they confirmed that the stand had been abruptly taken down, even though it was meant to be on display until the end of March.
▼ The online page for the promotional campaign on the official LaLaport site was also deleted, with links to it turning up a 404 error.
西浦みかん大使 高海千歌さん等身大パネル展示中！｜ららぽーと沼津 mitsui-shopping-park.com/lalaport/numaz…—
いずいずみ (@Izuizumi727) February 13, 2020
According to the promotional team responsible for the collaboration, Chika’s role as Nishiura Mikan Ambassador is designed to boost sales of the fruit, a marketing ploy so successful that limited-edition boxes of Nishiura Mikan featuring the character’s image have already sold out. However, JA Nansun, who had been renting the space inside LaLaport for the promotion, was forced to remove the display following complaints made by LaLaport customers.
On 17 February the official LaLaport Numazu website published a formal announcement regarding the cancellation of the promotion, saying:
“Regarding the Nishiura Mikan promotional display panel, we have terminated the display as of 16 February due to a number of reasons. We sincerely apologise to all the Love Live! Sunshine!! fans who were looking forward to seeing it. We ask for your understanding.”
While the apology is addressed to fans of the anime and not the people who lodged complaints, the removal of the display was described as a victory for feminists and “yet another” defeat for otaku online. However, Minoru Ogino, the assemblyman for Tokyo’s Ota-ku (Ota Ward) who proudly calls himself an otaku from Ota-ku, came out with his own opinion on the matter.
He called the suspension of recent collaborations between organisations and anime characters following protests from the public “very disappointing”. He also went on to send out some controversial tweets of his own, saying:
“I’ve received opinions that sexual objectification infringes on women’s rights, but with the picture of Love Live!’s Chika as ‘Nishiura Mikan Ambassador’, whose specific rights were infringed? Can I get an individual?”
He went on to say:
“As Article 13 of the Constitution states, “All of the people shall be respected as individuals”; human rights are an individual concern in the Japanese Constitution, and individual dignity is the basis of human rights. The individual’s right to self-determination is respected. If human rights have been violated, then there needs to be sufficient evidence from women individually, not from the notion of a group of women.”
憲法第１３条に「個人として尊重」とあるように、日本国憲法では人権は個人のものであり、個人の尊厳が人権の根拠となっています。個人の自己決定権が尊重されるのです。
人権が侵害されたというなら、女性という集団のような概念ではなく、女性個人に対して、またそうに足る証拠があるという事です。—
おぎの稔_大田区議会議員（荻野稔）無所属2期目 (@ogino_otaku) February 14, 2020
While Ogino seems to have missed the point, he claims his defence is in support of local farmers who are wanting to find ways to successfully market and sell their produce. Still, although Chika and her see-through skirt were removed from the mall, she remains on display at Numazu Minato Shinsenkan, a shopping complex that sells fresh produce, including JA Nansun’s mikan.
JAなんすん沼津みなと新鮮館の入り口にある伊波杏樹さんのサイン入り西浦みかんのぼりと西浦みかん大使宣誓書ずら😊
#lovelive
#lovelive_sunshine
#Aqours
#西浦みかん大使
#高海千歌
#伊波杏樹… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
いずいずみ (@Izuizumi727) February 17, 2020
Following the removal of the panel from LaLaport, Chika’s future at Numazu Minato Shinsenkan remains uncertain. However, Love Live! fans are currently calling for the panel to be reinstalled at LaLaport, with an online petition receiving over 6,000 signatures as of this writing.
Regardless of whether the poster is reinstalled or not, it’s not the first time a Love Live! schoolgirl has been used to sell things and it certainly won’t be the last, as they’ve successfully boosted sales of instant cameras, backpacks, trains, buses, and even wine bottles and gravestones in Japan.
Chika herself has been at the centre of other controversial marketing decisions as well, seeing as she once appeared as a giant inflatable revealing her knickers under her skirt on a beach. Nothing seems to faze the Love Live! creators, though, who only want to give their fans what they want, so God only knows what Chika and her schoolmates will be doing next.
Sources: Hachima Kikou (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), LaLaport Numazu
Top image: Twitter/@LoveLive_staff
