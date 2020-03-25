That’s definitely one way to save on the honeymoon costs!

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many important events to be cancelled, with holidays ruined, events postponed and life milestone celebrations being completely called off. In Japan, most schools have been closed for the majority of March, meaning many graduates had to miss out on their graduation ceremony. One group of ingenious Japanese students had a novel idea to get around it by holding their ceremony in the video game Minecraft, but for many, they weren’t able to properly celebrate.

Of course, this isn’t just exclusive to Japan; people all over the world are missing out on exciting moments due to social distancing. Reddit user Ashmush was unfortunate to miss out on two big life events – her graduation ceremony from medical school, and her wedding.

While this was enough to make anyone feel glum, Ashmush’s fiance came up with an idea to cheer her up that involved the video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

▼ The Nintendo-published game is the latest in the series and got a worldwide release last week (after what felt like an eternity for some).

In the game, you can fish, collect fruit and do other things on your own unique island. Most players are content to create their own paradise island and be done with it, but Ashmush’s fiance took it one step further by holding their wedding in the game. Ashmush posted to Reddit –

“My fiance planned it out with our best friends, I’m graduating from med school and not getting a graduation and our wedding was cancelled. I was feeling pretty down about missing out on my milestones. This made me so happy, I don’t even have the words to describe how much it meant to me.”

Ashmush’s fiance made their dream island with the help of five of their friends, with a road paved with heart tiles. And if you look closely, you can see the happy couple’s initials ‘N + S’ engraved into the floor.

The post was shared to Reddit this week, where it has already received a bunch of awards from fellow users, including the ‘Wholesome Award‘ and ‘Super Heart Eyes Award‘. Reddit users were charmed by the heartwarming tale, with one user, marco_maza, commenting –

“Do not feel down because you missed a milestone due to a pandemic, in my lifetime and many others we have never lived through a pandemic so it is safe to say we all are missing out on a lot. So just like a lot of people are missing milestones too, a lot of people can make you feel better during this hard times since we are again… all in this together :)“

Japanese netizens were equally enamoured by this charming act of love.

“I always thought Animal Crossing was just a game about paying back debt. This is new to me.”

“This is wonderful! I hope we see more of this kind of news!”

“I’m sure Nintendo themselves would be happy to see their games being used this way, too.”

“We’re living in a Sword Art Online world.”

It’s easy to get bogged down in all the doom and gloom of world news lately, but no matter what happens, wherever you look, you’re sure to see the warmth of people working together. This is especially true in Animal Crossing, which has multiplayer options. For those of you who are self-isolating at home, this could be a great way to hang out with friends!

Source: Reddit via Jin

Featured image: YouTube/Nintendo

