Ikea is all about creating cozy living spaces, and ditto for Pokémon Pokopia.

In Pokémon Pokopia, the goal shifts from capturing Pocket Monsters to creating a home. Taking on the role of a determined Ditto, the player builds a town and fills its structures with creature comforts through various crafting and construction mechanics.

But while Ditto might be new to this whole interior design thing, Ikea has been at it for a while now, and so as a joint celebration of the release of Pokémon Pokopia and the 20th anniversary of Ikea’s first store opening in Japan, they’re teaming up for a collaboration that’s bringing some Ikea fun to the game world, and also some of the game’s style to the real world.

Within Pokémon Pokopia, Ikea has created an Ikea Island that players can visit. While there, you can check out homes created by Ikea’s designers that boast interiors inspired by Pikachu and Snorlax. Pikachu’s is focused on playful socializing, while Snorlax’s, naturally, is more about cozy, slumber-inviting relaxation.

These rooms have also been recreated at Ikea Japan stores using the chain’s furnishings, so that you can get the feel of really visiting the game’s world. The in-store rooms also have posted codes that grant access to the in-game Ikea Island

Visitors to Ikea stores can also take part in a Pokémon stamp rally activity, collecting stamps to put on an adorably illustrated paper at seven stamp stations hidden within each store (with the exception of the Okayama branch, which isn’t part of the collaboration).

Puzzlingly, Ikea hasn’t mentioned anything about a prize for those who collect all seven stamps, but members of the Ikea Family reward program who make a purchase of 5,000 yen (US$32) or more on their visit will get an Ikea Pokémon sticker sheet.

▼ There are a total of six sheets, with two given out randomly during any single week.

Part of what’s made Ikea a success in Japan is how popular it is as a place to spend the better part of a day, with fans sometimes as excited about eating in the store’s attached cafe as they are shopping for home furnishings. For such-motivated visitors, the collaboration also includes Pokémon-themed decorations for desserts (though in addition to Okayama, Ikea’s Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Yokohama Bay Quarter cafes are sitting this out).

The in-store Pokémon/Ikea collaboration is currently underway, and will be going on until May 10, while Pokémon Pokopia’s Ikea Island will be visitable through June 30.

Source, images: PR Times

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