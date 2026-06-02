Bleach, Yu-Gi-Oh, Spy x Family, and more come to Uniqlo’s continuing celebration of a century of manga/anime hits.

Uniqlo is no stranger to the T-shirt collaboration game, having previously partnered with such major franchises as Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Their current partnership, though, gives them possibly their biggest pool of inspiration ever to pull from, thanks to the involvement of Shueisha.

As the publisher of Weekly Shonen Jump and numerous other manga anthology magazines, Shueisha is one of Japan’s biggest manga companies, and also one of its oldest. 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Shieusha’s founding, and part of the century-mark celebration is the ongoing Shueisha 100th Anniversary UT T-shirt line from Uniqlo. The first two batches of designs arrived in stores this past spring, but there are still plenty of great series to salute, and now Uniqlo has unveiled the third batch of Shueisha anniversary, featuring five series from the Jump manga family.

First up we have supernatural sword fighting saga Bleach.

Creator Tite Kubo is well known for his penchant for stark-contrast monochrome artwork, which translates to a pair of striking T-shirts featuring protagonist Ichigo and a host of other friends and adversaries from the series’ sprawling cast.

Moving on to lighter and brighter fare, Spy x Family shows up four times in Uniqlo’s Shueisha collab.

Precious and precocious Anya gets a lot of the attention here, with shirts showing her playing with psychic pet Bond, shooting a withering glance at stuck-up classmate Damian, or plopped in front of the TV, but the entire Forger family gets together on one of the designs, and there’s also a shirt featuring Yor with red hair.

▼ Backside of the Anya/Damian shirt

Switching back to a darker tone, we come to a quartet of Yu-Gi-Oh shirts, one of which is a double-sided design where Yugi poses dramatically with the Dark Magician on the front.

A different dual-sided design places the Millennium Puzzle on the chest with more monsters on the back…

…and a third is for fans of the Toon Summon Skull, or “Toon Demon” (トゥーンデーモン), as the entity is named in Japanese.

The final Yu-Gi-Oh shirt is the only one with artwork on just the front, perhaps because the designers realize that Blue-Eyes White Dragon would be a hard act to top.

Also part of the new round of Uniqlo Shueisha shirts is Black Clover, with a pair of designs.

Neither of them has artwork on the back, but in both cases you do get an embroidered clover on the sleeve.

And finally, there’s a shirt for fans of Mashle, also known as Mashle: Magic and Muscles, with main character Mash repeatedly intoning “I can use magic.”

All of the shirts will be priced at 1,990 yen (US$13) and available through Uniqlo’s online store here in August.

Source: Uniqlo

Top image: Uniqlo

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

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