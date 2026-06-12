Trendy Korean snacks get a convenience store makeover, but is it a good thing?

Last year, 7-Eleven showcased some of Korea’s most famous food in a special limited-time campaign, and it proved to be so popular that Korean cuisine is back in the spotlight again, with a series called “Mashisso! Korea’s Top Recommended Gourmet Picks”.

This two-part series kicked off on 1 June, with a second batch of items released just over a week later, on 9 June. Out of all the “mashisso!” (“delicious!”) products in this second release, there was one in particular that became a runaway hit with customers.

▼ Freshly Fried Gamja Cheese Balls

Gamja Cheese Balls are hugely popular in Korea, and they’re also a hit in Shin-Okubo, Tokyo’s Koreatown district. Curious to find out what a convenience store version would taste like, we stopped by 7-Eleven to give them a try, and we found them waiting for us in the hot display case next to the register, glistening in the golden light like delicious fried jewels.

After ordering a pack, staff handed us a warm pouch of three and we raced home to try them while they were still hot. Spearing one with the included toothpick, we took a bite and found that the outside was wonderfully crisp, while the inside was incredibly chewy and soft.

With “gamja” meaning “potato” in Korean, we’d initially expected the balls to have a fluffy, hearty, mashed potato-like texture, but the potato-infused dough turned out to be satisfyingly chewy, with a springy texture that made it irresistible. Inside, the saltiness of the gooey, melted cheese paired beautifully with the subtly sweet dough, creating a combination that was absolutely addictive.

Being freshly fried in-store is another bonus, as it ensures maximum enjoyment of the interplay between gooey and crispy textures. After polishing off our balls, we realised they would also work well with some added customisations, like a drizzle of honey for an extra sweet-and-salty kick.

At just 230 yen (US$1.44) per bag, these trendy Korean snacks are an easy treat to pick up at 7-Eleven, and in our opinion, they’re well worth a repeat purchase before they disappear on 16 June.

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