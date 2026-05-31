Newest volume in Ghibli cookbook series is packed with easy-to-make recipes for fans of the anime film.

The delicious-looking depictions of food in Ghibli anime have become as much a calling card of the studio as scenes of magical flight and whimsically emotional storytelling. So if fans are going to have their stomachs growling after watching a Ghibli film, it’s only fair that someone tell us how to make the meals for ourselves here in the real world too, right?

That’s the idea behind the Ghibli’s Table cookbook series from Japanese publisher Shufu no Tomo. Each volume shines the spotlight on a different Ghibli anime, teaching how to bring that mouthwatering anime food to your own kitchen, and the newest book is all about Ponyo.

Naturally, the recipes include one for Lisa’s Ham and Egg Ramen, the movie’s most memorable edible work of art.

▼ And yes, there’s a way to get your hands on that exact bowl, too.

The book also contains recipes for adding the Hot Honey Milk that warms Sosuke and Ponyo up to your repertoire, plus the Risa’s In a Hurry Sandwich and the Giant Soft Serve Ice Cream that Sosuke snacks on (sharing optional).

In addition, the 64-page cookbook introduces a number of original recipes inspired by the anime, such as an Overflowing Magic Rice Omelet, Sailor’s Seafood White Curry, and Mysterious Seawater Orb Gelatin, sort of a cooking equivalent to anime soundtrack bonus image songs.

▼ Previous entries in the Ghibli’s Table series have covered Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Laputa/Castle in the Sky.

Though Ghibli anime are produced by some of the most talented artists in their fields, the Ghibli’s Table cookbooks are written with more casual culinary creators in mind, with simple, easy-to-follow steps and photo examples to help keep cooks on track, Shufu no Tomo says, and it even recommends the books for parents and kids who want to try making something together.

The Ponyo edition of the Ghibli’s Table series is priced at 1,980 yen (US$13) and goes on sale July 10, but preorders are open now and can be placed through Amazon Japan here. And if you need to whip up some Ghibli snacks right now, we have a recipe for Spirited Away sweets you could be making right now.

Source: PR Times

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: PR Times, Studio Ghibli

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