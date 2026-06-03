If you get caught in the rain, Convenience Wear is your hidden saviour.

Have you ever glanced at the T-shirts and sweatpants hanging in the corner of a Japanese convenience store and wondered, “Who actually buys these?” Well, there are plenty of reasons why someone might need a quick change of outfits, as our reporter Mr Sato can attest to after he got soaked in the rain when Typhoon Jangmi swept through Tokyo on 3 June.

Though he’d expected to get a little wet on the way to work as the rain was absolutely pouring down, he totally underestimated just how bad the conditions would be. What he didn’t underestimate, though, was the power of Family Mart, the Japanese convenience store that stocks a range of clothes dubbed “Convenience Wear“, so he sought one out and purchased five items from the range to solve his rainy day problem.

The products all come in compressed packaging, so it was hard for Mr Sato to get a sense of the overall size before returning to the office to try them. Hoping he’d chosen well, Mr Sato opened up the Soft Towel (1,089 yen [US$6.82]), and was happy to find its generous 34 x 80 centimetre (13.4 x 31.5 inch) proportions were perfect for patting down his wet body.

With even his underwear completely soaked, Mr Sato was grateful to purchase a new set of boxer shorts for 880 yen. As a lover of flamboyant clothing, this brightly striped pair was perfect for his wardrobe.

▼ Not only do these have a great design, they also have antibacterial and deodorising properties.

Next up was a pair of socks (429 yen), which he’d initially thought were ankle-length but they turned out to be knee-high. That was an oversight on his part, but he’ll be able to make good use of them with his chunky London boots.

Recently, there’s been some negative talk online about middle-aged men wearing shorts, but as he was in a bind, Mr Sato had no other choice but to slide into this forest green pair. At 1,998 yen, this was the most expensive article of clothing in his haul, but the shorts were a good-value nylon-and-cotton blend, making them lightweight and quick-dry.

Finally, we have the “Outer T-shirt” for 1,493 yen. Made of 100-percent cotton, it felt nice against the skin and the simple black colourway will go with just about anything.

Trying it all on, Mr Sato instantly felt like a new man. Everything was surprisingly comfortable – the T-shirt was nice and thick, the shorts light and easy to move in, and best of all, the feel and fit of the boxer briefs was outstanding.

Before today, Mr Sato never thought he’d ever have a reason to buy clothes from a convenience store, so this was a total revelation. Not only did he feel good, but he looked good too.

So if you ever find yourself totally soaked during Japan’s rainy season, Family Mart has you covered, quite literally. Plus, thanks to the quality of the material and the lightweight design, you’ll be able to pack an outfit like this into your bag for future outing changes, making them ideal for travellers.

Whether it’s teaming up with Pokémon, covering tiny ice cream bottles, or saving a drenched middle-aged man, Convenience Wear really is convenient.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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[ Read in Japanese ]