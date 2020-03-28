Two Tokyoites take top titles in annual contest.

In Japan, college is seen as not only of higher education, but also high fashion. That’s because your four years at university are pretty much your only respite from the uniforms and haircut regulations of middle/high school and the conservative dress codes of most (though not all) Japanese offices.

As a result, college students are often considered to represent the peak of fashionable style and good looks, and so many campuses have beauty contests for both male and female students. Once a year, the Miss of Miss Campus Queen and Mr. of Mr. Campus contests bring these individual-school winners together and crown Japan’s most beautiful and most handsome college students, and this week the results for 2020 were announced.

2020’s Mr. of Mr. is Koki Hajime, (@mr5obirin_2019 on Twitter), a 21-year-old liberal arts major at Tokyo’s J.F. Oberlin University.

The new Miss of Miss Campus Queen, Moe Ishiwaki (@ohrei19_miss01 on Twitter), also attends school in Tokyo, studying in the College of Humanities and Sciences of Nihon University.

▼ Ishiwaki, celebrating her 20th birthday just a few days before being winning the Miss of Miss title

Not surprisingly, both winners have aspirations of working in the entertainment industry. When Hajime was still in high school, he took dance lessons at a school run by LDH, a major Japanese talent agency. That led to him landing a gig as a backup dancer for popular boy band Sandaime J Soul Brothers during one of the group’s concert tours, and he now hopes to become a recording artist himself.

Ishiwaki, on the other hand, is hoping to walk the time-tested, multi-faceted path of becoming a combination TV drama actress, fashion model, and variety show personality, three show business sectors that frequently overlap in Japan.

In addition to prizes of 500,000 yen (US$4,670 yen) each, both Ishiwaki and Hajime will appear in upcoming commercials for contest sponsor Rize’s chain of hair removal salons.

Sources: Miss of Miss, Mr. of Mr., Model Press (1, 2) via Jin

Featured image: Twitter/@ohrei19_miss01

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!