In Japan, college is seen as not only of higher education, but also high fashion. That’s because your four years at university are pretty much your only respite from the uniforms and haircut regulations of middle/high school and the conservative dress codes of most (though not all) Japanese offices.
As a result, college students are often considered to represent the peak of fashionable style and good looks, and so many campuses have beauty contests for both male and female students. Once a year, the Miss of Miss Campus Queen and Mr. of Mr. Campus contests bring these individual-school winners together and crown Japan’s most beautiful and most handsome college students, and this week the results for 2020 were announced.
MR OF MR 2020 グランプリいただきました💐✨🥇
#MOM2020 #一光希 https://t.co/cL1QYRXNQl—
一光希（はじめこうき） (@mr5obirin_2019) March 26, 2020
2020’s Mr. of Mr. is Koki Hajime, (@mr5obirin_2019 on Twitter), a 21-year-old liberal arts major at Tokyo’s J.F. Oberlin University.
この後22:30〜23:00ごろまで
SHOWROOM配信します！
力を貸してください💪✨
【投票フォーム】
rizeclinic.com/missmrcampus20…
投票もお忘れなく！🙏
#MOM2020 #ミスターオブミスター https://t.co/2HCLYr3OZ6—
一光希（はじめこうき） (@mr5obirin_2019) March 19, 2020
The new Miss of Miss Campus Queen, Moe Ishiwaki (@ohrei19_miss01 on Twitter), also attends school in Tokyo, studying in the College of Humanities and Sciences of Nihon University.
Miss of Missのグランプリを頂くことができました😭🌹
日大初のタイトルを獲得しました！
少しは日大のミスコンを有名にできたかな。
まだ実感わかないので、とりあえず今は簡単に。
本当にありがとうございました🥺🌸🌸 https://t.co/lFHYENLBNi—
西脇萌🌹ミスオブミス2020 (@ohrei19_miss01) March 26, 2020
▼ Ishiwaki, celebrating her 20th birthday just a few days before being winning the Miss of Miss title
20歳になりました👶🏻💗
たくさんのお祝いのメッセージ、動画本当にありがとうございます🥺
1つ1つゆっくり返させてもらいます！ https://t.co/mjbLRAW6k7—
西脇萌🌹ミスオブミス2020 (@ohrei19_miss01) March 23, 2020
彼女感ある？👶🏻🌸
お花見するなら玉子焼きは作るよ😂
central-voting-system.age.co.jp/vote/15/2/29?c… https://t.co/ldkY5lun8B—
西脇萌🌹ミスオブミス2020 (@ohrei19_miss01) March 21, 2020
Not surprisingly, both winners have aspirations of working in the entertainment industry. When Hajime was still in high school, he took dance lessons at a school run by LDH, a major Japanese talent agency. That led to him landing a gig as a backup dancer for popular boy band Sandaime J Soul Brothers during one of the group’s concert tours, and he now hopes to become a recording artist himself.
こんばんは🌙
夜遅くにすみません！
SHOWROOMなんですけど
🕞25:00〜行います！
30〜40分程度行う予定なのでぜひお越し下さい🙇🏼
あと投票もお願いします。あと6日です。1票でも多くお願いします。🙏… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
一光希（はじめこうき） (@mr5obirin_2019) March 16, 2020
投票お願いします🙏✨
絶対グランプリ獲りたいです🥇✨
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
rizeclinic.com/missmrcampus20…
🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺🔺
あと固定ツイートもリツイートお願いしますねっ👌… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
一光希（はじめこうき） (@mr5obirin_2019) March 14, 2020
Ishiwaki, on the other hand, is hoping to walk the time-tested, multi-faceted path of becoming a combination TV drama actress, fashion model, and variety show personality, three show business sectors that frequently overlap in Japan.
普通盛りのひなたさんよりも早く完食してしまった👶🏻👶🏻(明日本番、腹筋します) https://t.co/ln9l5GRn26—
西脇萌🌹ミスオブミス2020 (@ohrei19_miss01) March 25, 2020
🌸【ご報告】🌸
本日行われた、#ミスオブミス において、
西脇萌 (@ohrei19_miss01 )がグランプリを受賞いたしましたことをご報告させていただきます。
彼女自身の努力、そして何より暖かく支えてくださった皆様のお… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
日本大学文理学部ミスコン2019 (@ohrei_missmr) March 26, 2020
In addition to prizes of 500,000 yen (US$4,670 yen) each, both Ishiwaki and Hajime will appear in upcoming commercials for contest sponsor Rize’s chain of hair removal salons.
