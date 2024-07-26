Dokupe fans, rejoice!

Within the Japanese soft drink scene, Dr. Pepper is a niche inside of a niche. Sugary carbonated drinks in general aren’t as ubiquitous in Japan as they are in the U.S., and Dr. Pepper’s mix of sweet, bitter, and spicy notes has often earned it the same “tastes like medicine” reaction from Japanese consumers that root beer regularly receives in the country.

But there are Dr. Pepper fans in Japan, in numbers large enough for Dr. Pepper to have its own Japanese nickname: “Dokupe.” And today is a big day for the Dokupe faithful, as Burker King Japan is adding Dr. Pepper to their menu nationwide.

“Fans rejoice!” Burger King says in its announcement, which references both Dr. Pepper’s 139-year-long history and its recent rapid rise in popularity in the American market, where it’s now passed Pepsi to become the U.S.’s second-best-selling soda brand.

In addition to regular glasses of Dr. Pepper, Burger King Japan is also offering Dr. Pepper floats made with vanilla ice cream, and for those who want to get really American, the chain is also rolling out its new American Smoky Chicken on the same day as Dr. Pepper sales start, July 26.

Still, Burger King Japan seems to recognize that it might take some convincing to give Japanese customers who only know Dr. Pepper by its divisive reputation to give it a truly fair try, with the chain’s official Twitter account describing the drink as having “A unique taste made with over 20 blended flavors that you’ll get hooked on after the third time!”

Twitter reactions have included:

“Doctor Pepper is my Drops of God.”

“This is gonna go great with a big burger!”

“The first time you drink it, it’s just OK. The second time, you start to get it. And then the third time, you love it.”

“I fell in love with Dr. Pepper after just one time!”

“The idea of a Dr. Pepper float sounds sinful in the best way.”

Prices are 230 yen (US$0.95) for a small Dr. Pepper, 280 for a medium, and 330 for a large, with the float, apparent only available as a small, 270 yen.

Oh, and if you’re looking to get your Dr. Pepper fix in Japan but don’t have a Burger King near you, don’t forget about the DP Lovers Map, an online map resource attempting to place pins for every place in Japan where you can buy Dr. Pepper.

